Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Two girls from Udhampur Jammu Kashmir feed stray dogs amid prevailing pandemic

कोई भूखा न रहे: उधमपुर में बेजुबानों का सहारा बनीं ये दो लड़कियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Thu, 03 Jun 2021 12:59 PM IST

सार

उधमपुर जिले में दो लड़कियां इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। मानवता की मिसाल पेश करते हुए दोनों आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिलाती हैं।
कुत्तों को खाना खिलाती लड़कियां
कुत्तों को खाना खिलाती लड़कियां - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

कोई बेजुबान भूखा न रहे इसके लिए जम्मू संभाग के उधमपुर में दो लड़कियां महामारी के बीच आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिलाती हैं। बेजुबानों का पेट भरने वाली नेहा और प्रणवी ने बताया कि वह रोजाना 20 से 25 कुत्तों को रोटी, चावल, दूध और दही खिलाती हैं। पिछले साल लॉकडाउन के दौरान कुत्तों को तड़पता देखा था। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की 'अगर हर इंसान एक रोटी दे, तो ये बेजुबान कभी भूखे नहीं रहेंगे।
