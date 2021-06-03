कोई भूखा न रहे: उधमपुर में बेजुबानों का सहारा बनीं ये दो लड़कियां

Jammu & Kashmir | Two girls from Udhampur, Neha & Pranavi, feed stray dogs amid prevailing pandemic
"We feed 'roti', rice, milk & curd to 20-25 dogs daily. Saw dogs suffer during lockdown last year. If everyone spares 1 'roti', these strays would never go hungry," they say pic.twitter.com/WDY73rzVpC— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
