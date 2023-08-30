Notifications

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Srinagar News ›   Srinagar: Malson School won TBMS Director Cup basketball tournament

श्रीनगर: टीबीएमएस डायरेक्टर कप बास्केटबॉल टूर्नामेंट पर मैलसन स्कूल ने जमाया कब्जा

अमर उजाल नेटवर्क, श्रीनगर Published by: kumar गुलशन कुमार Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2023 03:24 PM IST
सार

टीबीएमएस द्वारा आयोजित इस टूर्नामेंट में घाटी के विभिन्न हिस्सों से लगभग 16 टीमों ने भाग लिया। समर्पित शिक्षकों और अधिकारियों के साथ लगभग 2000 लड़कियों की प्रभावशाली उपस्थिति ने कार्यक्रम की भव्यता बढ़ा दी।

बास्केटबॉल खेलतीं युवा खिलाड़ी - फोटो : संवाद

विस्तार
लड़कियों के लिए टीबीएमएस डायरेक्टर कप बास्केटबॉल टूर्नामेंट में मैलसन स्कूल की बास्केटबॉल टीम अमीरा कदल गर्ल्स हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल को करीबी मुकाबले में हराकर विजयी हुई। यह मैच श्रीनगर के मैलसन स्कूल में जोश से भरे माहौल के बीच हुआ, जिसमें सैकड़ों उत्साही लड़कियां दोनों टीमों के लिए जोश से लबरेज दिखीं।



श्रीनगर में बॉस्केटबॉल प्रतियोगिता आयोजित - फोटो : संवाद
मैलसन स्कूल ने 67-31 के स्कोर के साथ शानदार जीत हासिल की, जिससे वे चैंपियन बने, जबकि जीएचएसएस, अमीरा कदल को उपविजेता ट्रॉफी मिली। एमजीएस की मारिया हारिस को मैच की सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी चुना गया, जबकि एमजीएस की आयशा रियाज को टूर्नामेंट की शीर्ष खिलाड़ी के रूप में पहचान मिली। एसआरएम वैल्किन स्कूल, सोपोर को सबसे अनुशासित टीम का पुरस्कार मिला, और टीबीएमएस, टंगमर्ग को टूर्नामेंट की उभरती हुई टीम के रूप में स्वीकार किया गया।

श्रीनगर - फोटो : संवाद
कश्मीर की पहली महिला व्हीलचेयर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी इंशा बशीर ने खेल में लड़कियों की प्रगति को देखकर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए इस आयोजन के बारे में अपनी भावनाएं साझा कीं। उन्होंने कहा, "मैच बहुत अच्छा मुकाबला था, जिसमें दोनों टीमों ने उत्कृष्ट कौशल का प्रदर्शन किया। मुझे बास्केटबॉल में लड़कियों की प्रगति पर बहुत गर्व है। ऐसे मंच मिलना उनके समर्पण और प्रतिभा का प्रमाण है। सिर्फ पांच से छह साल पहले, ऐसी सुविधाएं दुर्लभ थीं। स्कूल स्तर पर बेहतर सुविधाओं के साथ, हम और भी अधिक प्रतिभाओं को सामने ला सकते हैं।''

श्रीनगर - फोटो : संवाद
हालांकि, इंशा बशीर ने सरकार से जमीनी स्तर पर खेल सुविधाओं को और बढ़ाने का भी आह्वान किया, और इस बात पर जोर दिया कि इससे अधिक लड़कियों को भाग लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, "अगर ग्रामीण स्तर पर अकादमियां और खेल मैदान स्थापित किए जाएं तो इससे उल्लेखनीय प्रतिभाओं की खोज हो सकती है।'

srinagar - फोटो : संवाद
टीबीएमएस के निदेशक परवेज़ सैमुअल कौल ने टूर्नामेंट की सफलता पर संतोष व्यक्त किया, उन्होंने बताया कि सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों दोनों की 16 टीमों ने भाग लिया था। उन्होंने कहा, "अपनी न्यूनतम रखरखाव आवश्यकताओं के कारण बास्केटबॉल कश्मीर में लोकप्रियता हासिल कर रहा है। एक बार कोर्ट स्थापित होने के बाद, खेल फल-फूल सकता है।" उन्होंने विभिन्न सामाजिक मुद्दों के समाधान पर खेलों के सकारात्मक प्रभाव पर भी जोर दिया।

गौरतलब है कि मुख्य अतिथि, वसीम राजा ने खेल के प्रति स्कूल की प्रतिबद्धता की सराहना की और इंशा को जम्मू-कश्मीर में उभरते खेल परिदृश्य के लिए एक रोल मॉडल बताया। कार्यक्रम का समापन टीबीएमएस, टंगमर्ग के हेडमास्टर आफताब अहमद शाह के धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव के साथ हुआ, जिन्होंने टूर्नामेंट को एक बड़ी सफलता बनाने में उनके असाधारण समर्थन के लिए मुख्य अतिथि, गणमान्य व्यक्तियों और जीनियस करियर कंसल्टेंसी के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया।
