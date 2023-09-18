श्रीनगर: सीआरपीएफ वाहन को आतंकियों ने बनाया निशाना, सुरक्षा बलों की चलती गाड़ी पर की फायरिंग

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
श्रीनगर के खानयार इलाके में सोमवार की रात सीआरपीएफ के गश्ती वाहन पर एक आतंकी ने हमला किया। हालांकि, इसमें किसी प्रकार का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। एसएसपी श्रीनगर के अनुसार घटना के बाद हमलावर का पीछा किया गया, लेकिन वह गलियों से होकर भाग निकला। उसे मार गिराने के लिए पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
"There was an attempted attack by pistol born terrorist on BP vehicle of CRPF in khanyar area which was repelled by alert personnel. The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage. No injury to life or property reported,"… pic.twitter.com/kgiVviSLE8— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023
