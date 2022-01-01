जम्मू-कश्मीर : श्रीनगर में पांच नए पुलिस स्टेशन और बडगाम में तीन पुलिस पोस्ट की मंजूरी, 310 पदों पर भर्ती भी

J&K Govt sanction establishment of 5 new police stations in Srinagar, 3 police posts in Budgam; also gives nod for creation of 310 posts of assistant SI, constable, and follower pic.twitter.com/EhNoYHmi1S— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
