लेह में बड़ा हादसा: सेना का वाहन फिसलकर गहरी खाई में गिरा, नौ जवान शहीद; रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

लद्दाख के लेह जिले में शनिवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। सेना का एक वाहन सड़क से फिसलकर गहरी खाई में जा गिरा। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि घटना में नौ सैनिक शहीद हो गए हैं।

Ladakh | Seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kyari town when their vehicle fell in a gorge. Many others are injured in the incident. The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. Many troops have suffered injuries also in the… pic.twitter.com/lAABfH5Zav