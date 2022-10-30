Srinagar: फायर एंड फ्यूरी कोर में रणनीतिक सम्मेलन का आयोजन, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने की अध्यक्षता

फायर एंड फ्यूरी कोर में रविवार को एक रणनीतिक सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया, जिसकी अध्यक्षता उत्तरी कमान के जीओसी-इन-सी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने की और इसमें उत्तरी कमान के वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

A Strategic Conclave was held at Fire and Fury Corps today which was presided over by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and attended by senior military officials of Northern Command: PRO (Defence) Srinagar pic.twitter.com/j3OKMSM2vu