Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu and Kashmir: Conflict between two groups of terrorists, killing of a terrorist of Al-Badr

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों के दो गुटों में आपस में ही संघर्ष, अल-बद्र के एक दहशतगर्त की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sun, 13 Jun 2021 11:39 PM IST
आतंकी
आतंकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीनगर के सौरा इलाके में रविवार की रात अल-बद्र के एक आतंकी का शव सड़क किनारे बरामद किया गया। बताते हैं कि आतंकियों के दो गुटों में किसी बात को लेकर संघर्ष हुआ। इसमें एक गुट ने अल-बद्र के सी कैटगरी के आतंकी आमिर अहमद मलिक की हत्या कर दी।

शोपियां के हैदर गुंड जैनापोरा निवासी आमिर नवंबर 2020 से सक्रिय था। आईजी विजय कुमार ने आतंकी का शव पाए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

city & states jammu and kashmir jammu jammu kashmir millitant srinagar terrorist
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

