Illegal occupation of government land: BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said all the allegations are false, this village is not known

सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा: भाजपा नेता कविंद्र गुप्ता बोले सभी आरोप झूठे, इस गांव का पता ही नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sat, 21 Aug 2021 06:27 PM IST

सार

जम्मू के घिंक गांव में सरकारी जमीन पर भाजापा नेता कविंद्र गुप्ता के अवैध कब्जे के बारे में लगे आरोपों को उन्होंने झूठा ठहराया है।
कविंद्र गुप्ता
कविंद्र गुप्ता - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम और भाजापा नेता कविंद्र गुप्ता ने जम्मू के घिंक गांव में सरकारी जमीन पर उनके अवैध कब्जे के बारे में लगे आरोपों को झूठा ठहराया है। उनका कहना है कि वहां मेरी कोई जमीन नहीं है। मुझे यह भी नहीं पता कि घिंक गांव कहां है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसकी जांच होनी चाहिए कि मेरे नाम पर जमीन किसने दर्ज की।




यह भी पढ़ें- महबूबा के बेतुके बोल: अफगानिस्तान को देखो, अमेरिका को भागना पड़ा, जिस दिन यहां सब्र की दीवार टूटी..   

 

city & states jammu and kashmir jammu news jammu kashmir kavinder gupta bjp village leaders

