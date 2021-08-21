सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा: भाजपा नेता कविंद्र गुप्ता बोले सभी आरोप झूठे, इस गांव का पता ही नहीं

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम और भाजापा नेता कविंद्र गुप्ता ने जम्मू के घिंक गांव में सरकारी जमीन पर उनके अवैध कब्जे के बारे में लगे आरोपों को झूठा ठहराया है। उनका कहना है कि वहां मेरी कोई जमीन नहीं है। मुझे यह भी नहीं पता कि घिंक गांव कहां है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसकी जांच होनी चाहिए कि मेरे नाम पर जमीन किसने दर्ज की।
I don't possess any land there. I don't even know where Ghaink village is. It should be investigated as to who registered the land in my name: Former J&K Deputy CM & BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on allegations of illegal occupation of govt land by him at Ghaink village in Jammu pic.twitter.com/eccsL4SFDw— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021
