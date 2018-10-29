शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

J&K: नगरपालिका समिति की इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 10:18 PM IST
Fire broke
Fire broke - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
कश्मीर में सोमवार को एक सरकारी कार्यालय में आग लग गई। आग लगते ही मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। हालांकि आग कैसे लगी यह जांच का विषय बना हुआ है।
जानकारी के अनुसार यह आग दक्षिण कश्मीर के शॉपियन जिले में नगरपालिका समिति की इमारत में लगी थी। इमारत में आग लगने का कारण नहीं पता चल पाया है। वहीं इस घटना के में किसी के हताहत होने की भी सूचना नहीं है।
 




