शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   The three Israelis were held in Border area with drone camera in Rajasthan

ये तीन इजरायली बॉर्डर पर में उड़ा रहे थे ड्रोन, आखिर क्या था इरादा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 06:09 PM IST
The three Israelis were held in Border area with drone camera in Rajasthan
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
भारत पाकिस्तान बार्डर पर बिना अनुमति इजरायल के तीन लोगों द्वारा ड्रोन उड़ाने का मामला सामने आया है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने इन्हें हिरासत में लिया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान से लगते जैसलमेर जिले में तीन इजरायली युवक फोटो खींचने के लिए प्रतिबंधित इलाके में ड्रोन कैमरा उड़ा रहे थे। जैसे ही स्थानीय पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी मिली तो वह मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने तीन इजरायली युवक एलोन अर्लिच, जार्ज कौजी और नाएन फ्राइडसटाइन को पकड़ लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि ये तीन बिना अनुमति यहां ड्रोन कैमरे से शूटिंग कर रहे थे। अब तीनों से विभिन्न सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की ओर से पूछताछ जारी है, जिसे अब तक मीडिया को नहीं बताया गया है।

RELATED

india pakistan border drone camera israel news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka Sharma visits Chanderi during her upcoming movie Sui Dhaga shoting
Bollywood

विराट से दूर अनुष्का का इस पर आया दिल, इंस्टाग्राम पर खुलेआम शेयर की PHOTO

21 फरवरी 2018

These 5 dialogues of Tiger Shroff Baaghi 2 film will surely impress you
Bollywood

'बागी 2' के ये 5 दमदार डायलॉग आपको फिल्म देखने पर मजूबर कर देंगे

21 फरवरी 2018

Seven shrines made in Pakistan where Muslims also bow down Devotedly
World of Wonders

ये हैं पाकिस्तान में बने वो सात मंदिर जहां मुस्लिम भी झुकाते हैं सिर

21 फरवरी 2018

Do you know these colors meaning of Road milestone
Weird Stories

अलग-अलग रंगों के क्यों होते हैं सड़क किनारे लगे माइल स्टोन, नहीं समझ पाए होंगे आज तक

21 फरवरी 2018

Now Anushka Sharma posts romantic picture with husband Virat Kohli
Bollywood

रोमांटिक हुए हसबैंड विराट को WIFE अनुष्का का रिटर्न गिफ्ट, मैच से ठीक पहले दी जादू की झप्पी

21 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Attend Mohit Marwah Wedding At UAE
Bollywood

विदेश में एक ही छत के नीचे पार्टी करते दिखे एक्स लव बर्ड्स अभिषेक बच्चन और करिश्मा कपूर

21 फरवरी 2018

New Promo Of Mahesh Bhatt Serial Naamkarann Takes 10 Year Leap
Television

बोल्ड फिल्में बनाने वाले महेश भट्ट ने बदला सीरियल का पूरा लुक, दिल जीत लेगा PROMO

21 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebrities faced theft or got bobbed for lakhs before Meghna Naidu
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को चोर लगा चुके हैं लाखों का चूना, धरी रह गई थी सारी सिक्योरिटी

21 फरवरी 2018

Baaghi 2 trailer is out starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Bollywood

Trailer: जबरदस्त एक्शन के साथ वापस आया 'बागी', टाइगर के वार से इस बार नहीं बच पाएगा बॉलीवुड

21 फरवरी 2018

Priya Sachdev is third wife of Karishma Kapoors ex hubby Sanjay Kapoor
Bollywood

करिश्मा के पूर्व पति की तीसरी WIFE हैं प्रिया सचदेव, यशराज की फिल्म के अलावा रह चुकीं हैं टॉप मॉडल

21 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JMM leader Hemant Soren meets RJD chief Lalu Yadav in jail signals political alliance in Jharkhand
Jharkhand

जेल में लालू यादव से मिले झामुमो पार्टी के अध्यक्ष हेमंत सोरेन, झारखंड की सियासत में हलचल

झारखंड विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (जेएमएम) के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष हेमंत सोरेन ने राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव से जेल में मुलाकात की है।

21 फरवरी 2018

UP investors summit live.
Lucknow

इन्वेस्टर्स समिट में बोले पीएम मोदी, यूपी में बनेगा डिफेंस कॉरिडोर, 2.5 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

21 फरवरी 2018

irrigation models to be set up in himachal pradesh
Shimla

पूरे प्रदेश में इस तर्ज पर बनाए जाएंगे इरिगेशन मॉडल

21 फरवरी 2018

tcs will continue its lucknow center
Lucknow

नहीं बंद होगा टीसीएस का लखनऊ सेंटर, बढ़ेगी क्षमता

21 फरवरी 2018

Youth Congress protest against Arun Jaitley on PNB scam
Delhi NCR

सो रहा देश का चौकीदार,नीरव मोदी 12 हजार करोड़ लेकर फरार

21 फरवरी 2018

passport facility in mandi post office
Shimla

पासपोर्ट बनाने के लिए अब नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे शिमला के चक्कर

21 फरवरी 2018

Rape with girl, report against the accused
Meerut

किशोरी के साथ बलात्कार, आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

21 फरवरी 2018

twenty four hour power supply during holy
Dehradun

होली पर मिलेगा यह बड़ा फायदा, फायदा उठाने को हो जाएं तैयार

21 फरवरी 2018

yogi adityanath speech in UP investors summit.
Lucknow

इन्वेस्टर्स समिट यूपी को समृद्घ बनाने की दिशा में एक प्रयास: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

21 फरवरी 2018

lover forced to get marriage
Kanpur

प्रेमिका से मिलने 'कल्लू कमरे में घुसा' तो बाहर से पड़ गई कुंड़ी, फिर शर्त निकाह की

21 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सख्त हुई राजस्थान सरकार, बच्चियों से रेप करने वालों को देगी ये सजा

राजस्थान में छोटी बच्चियों के खिलाफ बढ़ते रेप के मामलों के मद्देनजर प्रदेश सरकार जल्द ही कठोर कानून ला सकती है।

20 फरवरी 2018

Video: A man died in road accident in jaipur 3:09

VIDEO: जयपुर में सड़क पर यमराज

19 फरवरी 2018

video goes viral of man beaten up in jiapur nims college 3:30

VIDEO: कॉलेज में युवक को नंगा कर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल होने पर हुआ खुलासा

16 फरवरी 2018

in jaipur vasundhra raje says no guarantee of fulfilling the promises after presenting budget 3:15

VIDEO: वसुंधरा राजे ने खुद ही कह दिया ‘वादे पूरे होने की गारंटी नहीं’

13 फरवरी 2018

PERSON SWINGS SWORD IN GOVERNMENT OFFICE OF ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT IN JODHPUR 1:28

बिजली चोरी पर कार्रवाई से नाराज शख्स तलवार लेकर दफ्तर में घुसा

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

six suspected man of Jammu and kashmir are catched at india pakistan border
Jaipur

भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर पकड़े कश्मीर के 6 संदिग्ध

3 फरवरी 2018

BSF Recovered 22 kg heroine from india pakistan border
Chandigarh

बार्डर पर धुंध की आड़ में नशे की तस्करी, 22 किलो हेरोइन और पिस्टल बरामद

18 नवंबर 2017

3 kg 70 gram heroin caught from india pakistan border
Chandigarh

सर्दियां शुरु होते ही बार्डर पर बढ़ी नशे की तस्करी, 3 किलो 70 ग्राम हेरोइन पकड़ी

5 नवंबर 2017

Indian Pakistan border, bsf recovered 4 packets of Heroine
Chandigarh

सरहद पर बीएसएफ और पाक तस्करों में मुठभेड़, हेरोइन के 4 पैकेट बरामद

15 अक्टूबर 2017

Drugs smuggling on the border, STF caught 13 kg heroin
Chandigarh

बार्डर पर नशे की तस्करी, 13 किलो हेरोइन और 4 पाकिस्तानी सिम बरामद

18 सितंबर 2017

MINISTER OF STATE HOME AFFAIRS VISITS INTERNATION BORDER AREAS
Jammu

केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री ने जानी सीमा पर सुरक्षा की तैयारियां, बढ़ाया जवानों का हौसला

25 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.