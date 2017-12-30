बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नील गाय से टकराई बाइक, सवार की मौत
{"_id":"5a47d3264f1c1b4c528bc864","slug":"101514656550-una-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 11:41 PM IST
पंजावर (ऊना)। क्षेत्र के भदसाली में नील गाय बाइक से टकरा गई। इससे बाइक सवार युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई। युवक की पहचान ईसपुर निवासी ओंकार सिंह के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ऊना अस्पताल भेज दिया है। वहीं मामले की आगामी छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार देर शाम ईसपुर निवासी ओंकार सिंह ऊना से अपनी बाइक पर घर की ओर आ रहा था। इसी दौरान भदसाली पेट्रोल पंप के पास अचानक नील गाय बाइक से जा टकराई। लोगों ने घायल बाइक सवार को फौरन अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। एसपी संजीव गांधी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
