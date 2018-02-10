अपना शहर चुनें

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 06:36 PM IST
दौलतपुर अस्पताल में लगाए आठ सीसीटीवी कैमरे
तीसरी आंख की नजर में एफआरयू अस्पताल, 70 हजार किए खर्च
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
दौलतपुर चौक(ऊना)।
नगर पंचायत दौलतपुर चौक के एफआरयू हॉस्पिटल में अब सीसीटीवी से निहारानी होगी। अस्पताल में आठ सीसीटीवी कैमरे हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखेंगे। क्षेत्र का प्रमुख स्वास्थ्य केंद्र होने की वजह से दूरदराज के लोग भारी तादाद में स्वास्थ्य लाभ लेने यहां पहुंचते हैं लेकिन हॉस्पिटल में मरीजों के अलावा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों और डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा रामभरोसे थी। अस्पताल के वार्ड में दो घटनाएं भी हो चुकी हैं जिनमें एक नशेड़ी वार्ड सिस्टर के कमरे से आधी रात्रि को कुछ कैप्सूल चुराते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ा था। सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगने से स्टाफ और लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली है। अस्पताल की कार्यप्रणाली में भी इससे पारदर्शिता आएगी। हॉस्पिटल की एमओ इंचार्ज डॉ. नीरू नरुला ने बताया कि हॉस्पिटल की सुरक्षा के लिए 70 हजार रुपये की लागत से आठ सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। अस्पताल परिसर में प्रवेश करने वाले हर व्यक्ति पर नजर रखी जा सकेगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

