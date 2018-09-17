शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   12 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने नवाया शीश

12 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने नवाया शीश

Shimla Bureau Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 07:48 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
12 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने नवाया शीश
विज्ञापन
चिंतपूर्णी (ऊना)। संक्रांति के चलते चिंतपूर्णी में 12 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने माता के दरबार में शीश नवाया। मंदिर के कपाट रात 2 बजे ही खोल दिए गए थे। पुराने बस स्टैंड तक श्रद्धालुओं की डबल लाइन पहुंच गई। श्रद्धालु माता के जयकारे लगाते और भेंटें गाते लाइनों में माता के दर्शनों के लिए बढ़ रहे थे। मंदिर अधिकारी अवनीश शर्मा ने बताया कि संक्रांति पर लगभग 12 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने माता के दरबार में हाजिरी भरी।

Recommended

Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के हाथ से क्यों खिसक रही हैं फिल्में, यह रही पूरी वजह

16 सितंबर 2018

Aishwarya rai bachchan
aishwarya
aishwarya and taapsee
aishwarya rai
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के हाथ से क्यों खिसक रही हैं फिल्में, यह रही पूरी वजह

16 सितंबर 2018

Television

37 साल बड़े अनूप जलोटा को डेट करने वाली जसलीन के पिता ने बताया रिश्ते का सच, एक दिन में ही खुली सारी पोल

17 सितंबर 2018

jasleen
jasleen
जसलीन और अनूप जलोटा
bigg boss
Television

37 साल बड़े अनूप जलोटा को डेट करने वाली जसलीन के पिता ने बताया रिश्ते का सच, एक दिन में ही खुली सारी पोल

17 सितंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12 के घर में हुआ सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, 37 साल छोटी इस लड़की को डेट कर रहे हैं अनूप जलोटा

16 सितंबर 2018

जसलीन और अनूप जलोटा
anup jalota and jasleen
anup jalota and jasleen
anup jalota and jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12 के घर में हुआ सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, 37 साल छोटी इस लड़की को डेट कर रहे हैं अनूप जलोटा

16 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

37 साल बड़े अनूप जलोटा को डेट करने वाली जसलीन गाने में बड़े-बड़ों को देती हैं मात, बोल्डनेस में तो सनी लियोनी भी फेल

17 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
bigg boss
bigg boss
bigg boss
Bollywood

37 साल बड़े अनूप जलोटा को डेट करने वाली जसलीन गाने में बड़े-बड़ों को देती हैं मात, बोल्डनेस में तो सनी लियोनी भी फेल

17 सितंबर 2018

मुख्य आरोपी निशु
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप केस में एसआईटी को मिली बड़ी सफलता, वारदात में शामिल मुख्य आरोपी निशु गिरफ्तार

17 सितंबर 2018

Stress Management

नरेन्द्र मोदी स्पेशल: इस तरह खुद को तनाव मुक्त रखते हैं देश के पीएम

17 सितंबर 2018

modi
pm modi yoga
नरेंद्र मोदी
Stress Management

नरेन्द्र मोदी स्पेशल: इस तरह खुद को तनाव मुक्त रखते हैं देश के पीएम

17 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Snake
Weird Stories

OMG! खेल-खेल में खा गया जिंदा सांप, चुकानी पड़ गई भारी कीमत

17 सितंबर 2018

jasleen
Television

37 साल बड़े अनूप जलोटा को डेट करने वाली जसलीन के पिता ने बताया रिश्ते का सच, एक दिन में ही खुली सारी पोल

17 सितंबर 2018

scrub
Beauty tips

स्क्रब करते वक्त अक्सर ये गलतियां करते हैं लोग, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे?

17 सितंबर 2018

shivashish mishra
Fashion street

बिग बॉस में आने से पहले ये कंटेस्टेंट जीता था लग्जरी लाइफ, तस्वीरें देख हो जाएगा बोल्डनेस का अंदाजा

17 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12: पहले ही दिन बिहार का ये लड़का कंटेस्टेंट पर पड़ा भारी, इसकी कला के आगे नतमस्तक हुए अनूप जलोटा

17 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 12
Television

बिग बॉस 12: पिछले सीजन में नहीं हुई ये 5 बातें, इस वजह से तो कंटेस्टेंट का मुंह ही हो गया काला

17 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur
Bollywood

बिग बॉस में पहुंचा बिहार का लाल दीपक ठाकुर, अपनी सादगी-सच्चाई से टॉप 5 कंटेस्टेंट बनने का दिया सबूत

17 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur
Television

इस बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट ने 'बिग बॉस' में आते ही जीता सबका दिल, घर देख कही ऐसी बातें छूट जाएगी हंसी

17 सितंबर 2018

anup jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12 : घर में एंट्री करते ही अनूप जलोटा से कैसे अलग होंगी जसलीन? वजह भी जान लीजिए 3

17 सितंबर 2018

jasleen matharu
Fashion

37 साल छोटी लड़की को डेट कर रहे हैं अनूप जलोटा, बिग बॉस में आने से पहले ये तस्वीरें लगा चुकी हैं आग

17 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

गणेश विसर्जन की यात्रा
Kasganj

भक्तों ने गंगा में किया गणेश प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, गूंजे गणपति बप्पा के जयकारे

कासगंज में गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर विराजित कराई गई प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन का सिलसिला सोमवार से शुरू हो गया है। शहर से गणेश प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन की यात्राएं निकाली गई। प्रतिमाओं को गंगा के कछला घाट पर ले जाकर विसर्जित किया गया।

17 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बिलासपुर शहर से डेंगू का एक मामला आया सामने
Bilaspur

बिलासपुर शहर से डेंगू का एक मामला आया सामने

17 सितंबर 2018

शिवपाल यादव और अखिलेश यादव (फाइल)
Agra

शिवपाल ने किया बड़ा एलान, बढ़ सकती हैं अखिलेश की मुश्किलें, गठबंधन के मिले संकेत

17 सितंबर 2018

YP Foundation holds a conclave to initiate a dialogue on youth sexual and reproductive health
National

यौन, प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य एवं अधिकारों पर वार्ता में जुटे 17 राज्यों के युवा

17 सितंबर 2018

Lalu family trouble, father-son summoned by Delhi court in Railway tender scam
Bihar

लालू परिवार की फिर बढ़ी मुसीबत, बाप-बेटे को दिल्ली की अदालत ने किया तलब

17 सितंबर 2018

UP board examination date declared
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की तारीखों का एलान, 7 फरवरी से होगी शुरुआत

17 सितंबर 2018

भोपाल में लगे पोस्टर-बैनर
Madhya Pradesh

राहुल के पोस्टर से दिग्विजय सिंह गायब, क्या हैं इसके सियासी मायने

17 सितंबर 2018

दो युवकों ने किया महिला से गैंगरेप
Agra

घर में अकेली पाकर महिला को बनाया हवस का शिकार, दो युवकों ने किया गैंगरेप

17 सितंबर 2018

Himachal Contractors Association strike on gst issue
Shimla

हिमाचल में हड़ताल पर ठेकेदार, सरकारी कामकाज ठप

17 सितंबर 2018

यूपी 100
Lucknow

बहादुर शिवम को यूपी पुलिस का सलाम, अपनी समझदारी को खुद को किडनैपरों से बचाया

17 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: भगवान के दर्शन के बाद घर के बीच में आई खाई, मच गई अफरा-तफरी

हिमाचल प्रदेश के उना में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 45 लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस और प्रशासन ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया।

10 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:55

अभिभावकों ने घेरकर अध्यापिका को सड़क पर जड़े थप्पड़

7 अगस्त 2018

ऊना 1:19

VIDEO: हिमाचल के ऊना में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने सास-बहू को रौंदा

18 मई 2018

राइजिंग मलंग 3:02

राइजिंग मलंग ने हिमाचल की वादियों में घोला सूफी रंग

17 मई 2018

म्यूजिक 3:21

हिमाचल की फिजा में घुले सूफी तराने

17 मई 2018

Related

पेट्रोल दाम बढ़ने पर तेल चोर गिरोह सक्रिय
Kullu

पेट्रोल दाम बढ़ने पर तेल चोर गिरोह सक्रिय

17 सितंबर 2018

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

DUSU Election: प्राइवेट ईवीएम पर हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस, केंद्र सरकार और डीयू समेत कई से मांगा जवाब

17 सितंबर 2018

चंद्रशेखर उर्फ रावण
Meerut

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर को 'रावण' लिखे जाने पर ऐतराज, कहा- मीडिया ने बेवजह दे दिया नाम

17 सितंबर 2018

ग्राम प्रधान कल्पना सोलंकी
Agra

कल्पना ने दिलाई लोगों को इस 'अभिशाप' से मुक्ति, मुख्यमंत्री योगी कर चुके हैं सम्मानित

17 सितंबर 2018

IAS
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: 13 आईएएस समेत 24 अफसरों के बदले विभाग, सूची देखने के लिए क्लिक करें

17 सितंबर 2018

NSUI filed petition against Delhi University students election result in High Court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी छात्रसंघ चुनाव परिणाम को हाईकोर्ट में एनएसयूआई ने दी चुनौती

17 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.