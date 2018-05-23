शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   आत्म रक्षा के लिए मार्शल आर्ट उपयोगी कला: सुमन

आत्म रक्षा के लिए मार्शल आर्ट उपयोगी कला: सुमन

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 05:44 PM IST
आत्म रक्षा के लिए मार्शल आर्ट उपयोगी कला : सुमन
एसडी स्कूल में 10 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर शुरू, 336 छात्राओं ने लिया भाग
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ऊना।
महिलाओं की आत्म रक्षा के लिए मार्शल आर्ट एक उपयोगी कला है। इसका सभी छात्राओं व महिलाओं को आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण लेना चाहिए। यह संदेश एसडी स्कूल मैदान में राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक स्कूल कन्या की जमा एक व जमा दो छात्राओं के लिए शुरू किए 10 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर के शुभारंभ अवसर पर इन्नरव्हील प्रधान सुमन पुरी ने दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं को अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए दूसरों पर निर्भर नहीं रहना चाहिए। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में स्कूल की जमा एक व जमा दो कक्षाओं की 336 छात्राओं को हिमाचल पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल संजीव कुमार व महिला हेड कांस्टेबल अनीता मार्शल आर्ट का प्रशिक्षण देंगे। कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ पर स्कूल प्राचार्य सोम लाल धीमान, इन्नरव्हील क्लब की मनोनीत प्रधान किरण भयाना, सचिव कमला कंवर, इन्नरव्हील क्लब सदस्य रंजना जसवाल, जितेंद्र कौर, मीरा मेहता, पूजा कपिला, रमा कंवर, बबली, रमा कालिया उपस्थित थीं।

