बीस हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने टेका माथा

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 07:44 PM IST
बीस हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने टेका माथा
भरवाईं (ऊना)। रविवार को चिंतपूर्णी मंदिर में बीस हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने माथा टेका। शनिवार देर रात से ही मां के दर्शनों को श्रद्धालुओं की अच्छी-खासी चहल पहल बनी थी। श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए मंदिर न्यास ने रात डेढ़ बजे ही मंदिर के कपाट खोल दिए थे।
मंदिर रोड पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगी रही। पुलिस ने बाजार में लगी सभी रेहड़ी-फेड़ी वालों को हटा दिया। पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई नए बस स्टैंड से लेकर मंदिर की लिफ्ट तक की। एसएचओ गौरव भारद्वाज ने बताया कि मेले को शुरू होने में कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं। इसलिए मंदिर रोड पर से सभी रेहड़ी वालों को हटाने के लिए कह दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को रविवार को पूरी तरह से दुरुस्त बनाए रखा।


अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अलगाववादियों के दो दिन बंद से एहतियात पर रुकी अमरनाथ यात्रा

घाटी में ज्वाइंट रेसिसटेंस लीडरशिप (जेआरएल) के बैनर तले 35ए से छेड़छाड़ के खिलाफ अलगाववादियों के दो दिन बंद की काल पर एहतियात के तौर पर रविवार को अमरनाथ यात्रा स्थगित की गई। आधार शिविर भगवती नगर जम्मू से जत्थे को नहीं भेजा गया।

5 अगस्त 2018

Amit shah target SP BSP and congress on bangladeshi immigrants
Varanasi

अमित शाह ने सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस से पूछा, बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठियों को देश से निकालना है या नहीं

5 अगस्त 2018

Nitish kumar statement over mujjafpur rape case
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड: नीतीश बोले- गाली देनी है तो दो, पर हम दोषियों को नहीं बख्शेंगे

5 अगस्त 2018

jail
Dehradun

कांवड़ियों से अश्लील हरकतें और आपत्तिजनक इशारे कर रहे थी युवती, समझाने पर भी नहीं मानी, जेल

5 अगस्त 2018

fight
Dehradun

गर्लफ्रेंड को बाजार में बाइक पर घुमा रहा था पति, पत्नी ने रंगेहाथ पकड़ा और फिर...

5 अगस्त 2018

फाइल
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, वैष्णो देवी चॉपर सेवा ठप, भूस्खलन से घंटों बैटरी ट्रैक प्रभावित हुआ

5 अगस्त 2018

Mughalsarai station is now pandit Deendayal Upadhyay station
Varanasi

अब मुगलसराय नहीं, पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलवे स्टेशन कहिए, केंद्र सरकार ने बदला नाम

5 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Mathura

ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के चार सदस्य पकड़े

5 अगस्त 2018

Indian bank atm give notes of 2000 in stead of rs 100 in Bihar
Bihar

...जब 100 रुपए की जगह एटीएम से निकलने लगे 2 हजार के नोट

5 अगस्त 2018

himachal govt hike uniform allowance for drivers
Shimla

ढाई हजार चालकों का वर्दी और धुलाई भत्ता इतने रुपये बढ़ा

5 अगस्त 2018

VIDEO: हिमाचल के ऊना में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने सास-बहू को रौंदा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में गुरुवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। ये दोनों महिलाएं सास-बहू बताई जा रही हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 मई 2018

राइजिंग मलंग 3:02

राइजिंग मलंग ने हिमाचल की वादियों में घोला सूफी रंग

17 मई 2018

म्यूजिक 3:21

हिमाचल की फिजा में घुले सूफी तराने

17 मई 2018

ऊना एक्सीडेंट 0:47

VIDEO: बच्ची को 10 मीटर तक घसीटती ले गई बस

8 मई 2018

UNA 0:56

दर्दनाक: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी कार पलटी 6 की मौत, 10 घायल

1 मई 2018

अनिल अंबानी
Bihar

रिलायंस एडीए ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अंबानी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट

5 अगस्त 2018

चंडीगढ़-मनाली नेशनल हाईवे तीन घंटे तक रहा बंद, लोग परेशान
Bilaspur

चंडीगढ़-मनाली नेशनल हाईवे तीन घंटे तक रहा बंद, लोग परेशान

5 अगस्त 2018

स्वास्थ्य शिविर में 300 मरीजों का किया पंजीकरण
Bilaspur

स्वास्थ्य शिविर में 300 मरीजों का किया पंजीकरण

5 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

गाजीपुरः तालाब में नहाने गईं तीन बहनों की डूबने से मौत  

5 अगस्त 2018

डेमो इमेज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्वतंत्रता दिवस के चलते बढ़ी सुरक्षा, खुफिया एजेंसियां भी सक्रिय

5 अगस्त 2018

हेमामालिनी
Mathura

एयरपोर्ट के लिए प्रभु से मिलेंगी हेमामालिनी

5 अगस्त 2018



