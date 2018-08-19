शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   चिंतपूर्णी में उमड़ा भक्तों का जनसैलाब

चिंतपूर्णी में उमड़ा भक्तों का जनसैलाब

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 08:04 PM IST
चिंतपूर्णी में उमड़ा भक्तों का सैलाब
चालीस हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने नवाया शीश
दर्शनों के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की लगी लंबी कतारें
माता के जयकारों से गूंजा मंदिर परिसर
रात को 12.15 बजे हो खोल दिए मंदिर के कपाट
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चिंतपूर्णी (ऊना)। श्रावण अष्टमी मेले के दौरान चिंतपूर्णी में रविवार को श्रद्धा का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। मंदिर परिसर में दिनभर मां के जयकारे गूंजते रहे। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को देखते ही रात को ही मंदिर के कपाट खोल दिए गए थे।
मईया के दर्शनों के लिए लगी श्रद्धालुओं की लंबी कतारें लगी रही। माता के दर्शनों के लिए दिनभर श्रद्धालु लाइनों में डटे रहे। पंजाब से आए श्रद्धालुओं के लिए दर्जनों जगह लंगरों की व्यवस्था की है। सहायक मेला अधिकारी एसडीएम अंब सुनील वर्मा ने बताया कि रविवार के दिन करीब 40 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने माता चिंतपूर्णी के दरबार में शीश नवाया। एसडीएम ने बताया कि मेले में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को देखते हुए रात को 12:15 बजे ही मंदिर के कपाट खोल दिए गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मेला सुचारू ढंग से चल रहा है । रविवार की छुट्टी के चलते सावन अष्टमी मेले में श्रद्धालुओं का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। एसडीएम ने बताया कि मेले में अब तक करीब पांच लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने मां चिंतपूर्णी के दर्शन किए हैं।

