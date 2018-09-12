शहर चुनें

Hindi News › Himachal Pradesh › Solan › बीबीएन में 6 नए लोगों को डेंगू दे गए डंक, संख्या पहुंची 191

बीबीएन में 6 नए लोगों को डेंगू दे गए डंक, संख्या पहुंची 191

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 06:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बीबीएन में छह और मरीज डेंगू की चपेट में
संख्या पहुंची 191, बद्दी में 149 और नालागढ़ में 42 बने डेंगू का शिकार
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नालागढ़ (सोलन)। फार्मा हब बीबीएन में डेंगू का डंक लगातार लोगों को जख्म दे रहा है। छह नए रोगी डेंगू पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं। बीबीएन में डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या 200 पहुंचने वाली है। बीबीएन के बद्दी अस्पताल में एलीजा विधि से किए 38 टेस्टों में से छह नए मरीज डेंगू पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं। बीबीएन के तहत बद्दी में 149 और नालागढ़ में 42 मामले डेंगू के डिटेक्ट हो गए हैं और डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या 191 पहुंच चुकी है।
बद्दी में डेंगू के रोगियों की संख्या अधिक है जबकि नालागढ़ में डेंगू के रोगी कम है। बीबीएन में डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. कविराज ने बताया कि डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए विभाग प्रयासरत है और जागरूकता अभियान जोरों से चलाया है। बीएमओ नालागढ़ डॉ. केडी जस्सल ने कहा कि बद्दी में डेंगू के छह नए मामले डिटेक्ट हुए हैं। रिपोर्ट उच्चाधिकारियों को भेज दी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग खुद भी डेंगू के प्रति जागरूक हों और सफाई का ध्यान रखें।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
indian railways
Delhi NCR

RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: परीक्षा कैंडिडेटों के लिए रेलवे का नोटिफिकेशन जारी

Railway recruitment Board ने एक बड़ा बदलाव किया है। ये खबर RRB Group D Level 1 पद के उम्मीदवारों के लिए यह जरुरी खबर है। यह बदलाव के नए नोटिफिकेशन को RRB की सभी साइट्स पर आसानी से देख सकते हैं।

12 सितंबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Lucknow

शिवपाल यादव की लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए तैयारियां तेज, प्रवक्ताओं की टीम घोषित

12 सितंबर 2018

atal Bihari Vajpayee's adopted daughter Namita Bhattacharya in manali
Shimla

अस्थि विसर्जन के लिए मनाली पहुंची अटल की बेटी नमिता

12 सितंबर 2018

हड़ताल खत्म होते ही वापस लौटी निजी बसें, लोगों को मिली बड़ी राहत
Solan

हड़ताल खत्म होते ही वापस लौटी निजी बसें, लोगों को मिली बड़ी राहत

12 सितंबर 2018

himachal congress spokesman sanjay singh chauhan statement
Shimla

कांग्रेस नेताओं पर दर्ज केस वापस ले सरकार : संजय सिंह

12 सितंबर 2018

हरिमोहन सिंह ऐठानी
Dehradun

इस शिक्षक ने किया एक करोड़ डॉलर के ईनामी सवाल का जवाब खोजने का दावा

12 सितंबर 2018

nand gopal gupta nandi
Delhi NCR

बीजेपी के इस मंत्री पर बम फेंकने वाले आरोपी की हुई मौत, ये है वजह

12 सितंबर 2018

कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर।
Agra

कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर गिरफ्तार, पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी से पूछा गुनाह

12 सितंबर 2018

सोनभद्र में सीएम योगी
Varanasi

सोनभद्र पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, स्मार्ट क्लास और सोलर चूल्हे का किया शुभारंभ

12 सितंबर 2018

सीएम योगी को हवाई जहाज का प्रारूप भेंट करते स्पाइस जेट के अफसर।
Lucknow

कानपुर, वाराणसी और गोरखपुर से शुरू होंगी पांच नई उड़ानें, सीएम योगी ने किया शुभारंभ

12 सितंबर 2018

