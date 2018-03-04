शहर चुनें

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 08:08 PM IST

नाहन (सिरमौर)। सिरमौर पुलिस की एसआईयू व माजरा पुलिस ने एक दुकानदार से 20 ग्राम चरस बरामद की है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
जानकारी के अनुसार धौलाकुआं में गश्त के दौरान पुलिस को सूचना मिली एक खोखे में चरस बेचने का धंधा चल रहा है। इस पर पुलिस दल ने दुर्गाराम के खोखे की तलाशी ली तो लकड़ी के काउंटर में बने गल्ले में सिगरेट की दो डिबियां बरामद की गईं। पुलिस ने डिबियों के भीतर 10-10 ग्राम चरस पकड़ी। उधर, माजरा पुलिस ने आरोपी को तुरंत हिरासत में लिया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। एसपी सिरमौर रोहित मालपानी ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
--------

