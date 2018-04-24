शहर चुनें

सिरमौर मल्टीएक्सेल ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसायटी ने दी वाहन सूची

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 08:12 PM IST
सिरमौर मल्टीएक्सल ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसायटी ने दी वाहन सूची
प्रशासन ने सीसीआई राजबन ढुलाई विवाद में मांगी थी सूची
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
पांवटा साहिब (सिरमौर)। सिरमौर मल्टीएक्सल ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसायटी ने मंगलवार को एसडीएम पांवटा को वाहनों की सूची सौंपी जिसमें 48 हिमाचली वाहन व 25 बाहरी राज्यों के वाहन शामिल हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि सोमवार को राजबन ढुलाई विवाद को लेकर समझौता बैठक आयोजित की गई थी जिसमें सिरमौर ट्रक ऑपरेटर यूनियन- ट्रक ऑपरेटर सोसायटी, सीसीआई इकाई प्रबंधन व सिरमौर मल्टीएक्सल ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के पदाधिकारियों को बुलाया गया था लेकिन इस बैठक में मल्टीएक्सल सोसायटी के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने भाग नहीं लिया।
सोसायटी प्रधान प्रदीप सिंह ने कहा कि एसडीएम पांवटा को वाहनों की सूची सौंप दी है जिसमें सीसीआई राजबन से 48 वाहन हिमाचली व 25 वाहन पड़ोसी राज्यों के वाहन शामिल हैं। उधर, एसडीएम पांवटा एलआर वर्मा ने कहा कि विवाद सुलझाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। सिरमौर मल्टीएक्सल ट्रांसपोर्ट सोसायटी से वाहनों की सूची मांगी गई थी। मंगलवार को वाहनों की सूची कार्यालय में सौंपी गई है।
