शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Sirmour ›   पांवटा वार्ड-4 में टीसीपी नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप

पांवटा वार्ड-4 में टीसीपी नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 29 Jun 2018 08:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

पांवटा वार्ड-4 में टीसीपी नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप
कॉलोनी में पार्क और गलियों के लिए नहीं छोड़ा गया स्थान
वार्ड निवासियों ने नगर परिषद कार्यकारी अधिकारी को सौंपी शिकायत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
पांवटा साहिब (सिरमौर)। पांवटा के वार्ड- 4 निवासी सोमनाथ शर्मा, राजेंद्र सिंह व अश्वनी कुमार ने नई बनाई गई कॉलोनी में टीसीपी नियमों का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। इसे लेकर उन्होंने नगर परिषद पांवटा के कार्यकारी अधिकारी को शिकायत भी सौंपी है। शिकायत में शिकायत कर्ताओं का कहना है कि करीब 4 बीघा जमीन, दो-तीन आदमियों के नाम खरीदी गई। इसके बाद तकसीम रवानगी करवा कर इसके अलग-अलग नंबर बना दिए। फिर अलग-अलग नामों से नक्शों को पास करवाया गया। मकान बना कर बेच दिए गए। कॉलोनी में एक-दूसरे मकानों के बीच कोई जगह नहीं छोड़ी। न ही पार्क व गलियों के लिए स्थान छोड़ा गया है।
नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी सूरत सिंह ने कहा कि शिकायत मिली है। इसके बाद मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। भवन निर्माण से जुड़े सभी दस्तावेजों को जांचा जाएगा। यदि किसी भी तरह की नियमों की अनदेखी पाई गई, तो नियमानुसार जरूर कार्रवाई होगी।
----
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com”
आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच की शिकार हुई थीं स्वरा, बोलीं- 'उसने मेरे कान में KISS करने की कोशिश की और...'

29 जून 2018

how to fix damage memory card know this trick
Education

अगर आपका मेमोरी कार्ड हो गया है खराब, तो सिर्फ एक मिनट में ऐसे करें ठीक

29 जून 2018

ईशा अंबानी
Bollywood

भाई की सगाई पर जमकर नाचीं अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा, 'घूमर' गाने पर किया ऐसा डांस दीपिका भी फेल

29 जून 2018

sanju
Bollywood

HD प्रिंट में इस साइट पर लीक हुई 'संंजू', फिल्म को हो सकता है तगड़ा नुकसान

29 जून 2018

NIET
Success Stories

ये सस्ता कोर्स करने के बाद स्टूडेंट को मिला 1.75 करोड़ का पैकेज, अब विदेश में करेगा नौकरी

29 जून 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his secret health and fitness formula
Fitness

फीफा विश्व कप 2018: फुटबाल किंग रोनाल्डो की इन 5 बातों से यकीनन आज तक अनजान होंगे आप

29 जून 2018

man
Weird Stories

यूपी में एक ऐसा शख्स, जिसके 'चमत्कार' को सब करते हैं नमस्कार, कैसे निकाल देता है पानी?

29 जून 2018

top questions asked google job interview
Education

गूगल के इंटरव्यू में पूछे जाते हैं ऐसे अजीबो गरीब सवाल, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

29 जून 2018

रिज्यूमे
Education

जॉब अप्लाई करने से पहले ऐसे बनाएं रिज्यूमे, समझ लीजिए नौकरी पक्की

29 जून 2018

sanju
Movie Review

Review: 'संजू' में रणबीर की एक्टिंग दमदार, संजय दत्त के फैंस के लिए है फिल्म

29 जून 2018

Most Read

akhilesh yadav
Lucknow

बिजली कटौती से गरमाये अखिलेश, बोले-ऊर्जा मंत्री के पास विभाग के अलावा कई काम

भीषण गर्मी में बिजली कटौती के मुद्दे पर अखिलेश यादव ने योगी सरकार ने करारा हमला बोला है। शुक्रवार को जारी बयान में सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि प्रदेश में बिजली संकट गहराता जा रहा है।

29 जून 2018

महिला को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पालम में भीड़ के बीच महिला को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा, लोग बनाते रहे वीडियो

29 जून 2018

गुलाम नबी आजाद
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद और सोज के खिलाफ आपराधिक मामला दर्ज, सेना पर दिया था बयान

29 जून 2018

bhaiyyu maharaj
Madhya Pradesh

11 पन्नों की गुमनाम चिट्ठी ने भय्यूजी के खोले कई राज, शक की सूई पत्नी आयुषी की ओर

29 जून 2018

मंदसौर में सड़क पर उतरी जनता
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर रेप केस: मासूम के साथ 'निर्भया' जैसी दरिंदगी, सीएम बोले- आरोपियों को दिलवाएंगे फांसी की सजा

29 जून 2018

मुन्ना बजरंगी की पत्नी सीमा सिंह
Lucknow

शार्प शूटर मुन्ना बजरंगी की पत्नी बोलीं- मेरे पति का एनकाउंटर करने की फिराक में है यूपी एसटीएफ

29 जून 2018

janmanch programme of himachal govt on 30 june 2018
Shimla

इस दिन होगा सरकार का दूसरा जनमंच कार्यक्रम, तैयारियां पूरी

29 जून 2018

मौत की सूचना के बाद रोती मनीष की चाची
Varanasi

मुंबई चार्टर्ड प्लेन हादसा: गाजीपुर के इंजीनियर की मौत, गांव में पसरा मातम 

29 जून 2018

पुखरायां से बिंदकी तक चौड़ा होगा मुगल रोड
Kanpur

पुखरायां से बिंदकी तक चौड़ा होगा मुगल रोड

29 जून 2018

अनशन करते बुंदेली समाज के लोग
Kanpur

एक दशक बाद फिर बुलंद हुई 'बुंदेलखंड राज्य की लड़ाई'

29 जून 2018

Related Videos

किडनैपिंग का LIVE वीडियो देख पुलिस भी आ गई सकते में

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिरमौर से एक हैरान करने वाला सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। इस फुटेज में अपहरण की वारदात कैद है। जिसमें साफ नजर आ रहा है कि कैसे कुछ बदमाश एक शख्स के साथ मारपीट करते हैं और फिर उसे अगवा कर लेते हैं।

16 मई 2018

हिमाचल प्रदेश 0:45

नतीजों से पहले ही हिमाचल में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी के जीत का जश्न

17 दिसंबर 2017

शिक्षा की धज्जियां 01:38

हिमाचल में सीएम के सामने स्कूली बच्चों से ये करवा दिया

10 सितंबर 2017

ब्यास नदी में कार गिरी 0:50

कार सवार छह लोग ब्यास नदी में गिरने से घायल

25 मई 2017

शिमला एंटी-ड्रग रैली 0:51

शिमला में एंटी ड्रग रैली के लिए जुटे 400 स्कूली छात्र

23 मई 2017

Recommended

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल पर हाईकोर्ट की रोक, कहा- इससे 25 लाख यात्री होंगे प्रभावित

29 जून 2018

साध्वी ऋतंभरा
Dehradun

राम मंदिर आंदोलन से जुड़ी रहीं साध्वी ऋतम्भरा पहुंची उत्तराखंड, मंदिर के बारे में कही ये बात

29 जून 2018

परिजनों के साथ बबिता त्रिपाठी
Varanasi

यूपीः छोटे कस्बे से निकलकर बबिता त्रिपाठी ने ‘दस का दम’ में दिखाया जलवा

29 जून 2018

108 ambulances employees strike continues in himachal
Shimla

एंबुलेंस कर्मियों की हड़ताल जारी, इस जिले में भी थम गई सेवा

29 जून 2018

महावतार गुफा पहुंचीं केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
Dehradun

आध्यात्मिक प्रवास में महावतार गुफा पहुंचीं उमा भारती, कहा राम मंदिर को लेकर इस फैसले का इंतजार

29 जून 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IREvIND Live: चेस ने दिलाई आयरलैंड को पहली सफलता, कप्तान कोहली का किया शिकार

29 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.