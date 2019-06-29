शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Rampur Bushahar ›   डीएवी स्कूल चौपाल में आयोजित हुई फैंसी ड्रैंस स्पर्धा

डीएवी स्कूल चौपाल में आयोजित हुई फैंसी ड्रैंस स्पर्धा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 09:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फैंसी ड्रेस स्पर्धा में बच्चों ने बिखेरे जलवे
डीएवी स्कूल चौपाल में प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
कोई नरेंद्र मोदी तो कोई बना चाचा नेहरू
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चौपाल (रोहड़ू)। डीएवी स्कूल चौपाल में फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें बच्चों ने रंग-बिरंगी पोशाकों में खूब जलवे बिखेरे। प्रतियोगिता में कोई नरेंद्र मोदी, कोई चाचा नेहरू तो कोई झांसी की रानी और कोई नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस की वेशभूषा में नजर आया।
फैंसी ड्रेस स्पर्धा में प्री नर्सरी कक्षा में आश्रिया प्रथम, अस्वी और वरिवांश संयुक्त रुप से दूसरे तथा अवंतिका सिंह-रिधान तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। वही नर्सरी क्लास में वैष्णवी प्रथम, सेलज दूसरे और यशस्वी तीसरे स्थान पर रही। केजी कक्षा में काव्यांश प्रथम, रिजवान द्वितीय, लक्षिता और हरीतिमा तीसरे स्थान पर रही। इस अवसर पर व्यवसायी दीपक चंदेल ने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शिरकत कर छात्रों को पुरस्कृत किया। कार्यक्रम में प्रधानाचार्य राकेश कुमार, एसएमसी सदस्य ज्ञान सिंह औक्टा, पुनीश चंदेल और प्रवीण कुमार सहित बच्चों के अभिभावक मौजूद रहे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

