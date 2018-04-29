शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Rampur Bushahar ›   किन्नौर से पुलिस विभाग में दस अभ्यर्थियों का हुआ चयन

किन्नौर से पुलिस विभाग में दस अभ्यर्थियों का हुआ चयन

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 06:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस विभाग में दस अभ्यर्थियों का चयन
रिकांगपिओ (किन्नौर)। प्रदेश पुलिस विभाग में जिला किन्नौर में महिला और पुरुष वर्ग की दस सीटों के लिए साक्षात्कार हुआ। साक्षात्कार हिमाचल दक्षिण खंड के डीआईजी आसिफ जलाल पुलिस कमांडेंट जुन्गा संजय गांधी और किन्नौर पुलिस अधीक्षक साक्षी वर्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुए। 28 अभ्यर्थियों में से 22 पुरुष और छह महिला शामिल थीं। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि साक्षात्कार और मेरिट सूची के आधार पर एवं पारदर्शिता दर्शाते हुए दस पुलिस अभ्यर्थियों को चयनित किया गया है। अभ्यर्थियों की चिकित्सा जांच और प्रशिक्षण के लिए आगामी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। महिला वर्ग में निशा पुत्री रमेश चंद, सोनम पुत्री हाल चंद की नियुक्ति हुई है और पुरुष वर्ग में पदमा दोरजे पुत्र सुंदर सिंह, धीरज कुमार पुत्र ओम प्रकाश, ललित मोहन पुत्र प्रीतम चंद, धीरज कुमार पुत्र जगत चंदर, चंद्र कांत पुत्र ललित कुमार, विद्या सागर पुत्र तेंजिन दोरजे, दीपक नेगी पुत्र जगमोहन और प्रकाश पुत्र कुमाशीद्र सिंह ने साक्षात्कार उत्तीर्ण किया है।

