सामाजिक सरोकार पर शोधपत्र प्रस्तुत करेंगे शोधार्थी

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 10:38 PM IST
नगवाईं (मंडी)। रूपी सिराज कला मंच देवसदन कुल्लू में 3 और 4 मार्च को मानव मूल्य और सामाजिक सरोकार विषय पर एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी का आयोजन करने जा रहा है। संस्था के संयोजक डॉ. दयानंद गौतम ने बताया कि दक्षिण कोरिया से डॉ. कोह जोंग किम वक्ता के रूप में अपना व्याख्यान देंगे। इस संगोष्ठी के मुख्य अतिथि वन मंत्री गोबिंद ठाकुर तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय धर्मशाला के कुलपति प्रो. कुलदीप चंद अग्निहोत्री विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में शिरकत करेंगे। इस दौरान देशभर के लगभग 100 से अधिक साहित्यकार, अध्यापक एवं शोधार्थी अपने शोध पत्र प्रस्तुत करेंगे। रूपी सिराज कला मंच पश्चिमी हिमालय की एक साहित्यिक, लोक साहित्यिक एवं सांस्कृतिक संस्था है जो 1984 में पंजीकृत हुई। यह संस्था भाषा और संस्कृति विभाग की ओर से वित्त पोषित है। अभी तक यह संस्था ग्रामीण, जिला, राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर के अनेक सांस्कृतिक एवं साहित्यिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित करवा चुकी है। साहित्य, संस्कृति एवं कला के क्षेत्र में अतुलनीय योगदान देने वाली अनेक हस्तियों को रोपी सिराज कला मंच समय-समय पर सम्मानित करती है।

