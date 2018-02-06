अपना शहर चुनें

अंतरराष्ट्रीय कंपनी में लाखों का पैकेज लेगा रिवालसर का सुंधाशु

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:32 PM IST
आईआईटी खड़गपुर में कैंपस प्लेसमेंट में छात्र का चयन
अंतरराष्ट्रीय कंपनी में लाखों का पैकेज लेगा रिवालसर का सुंधाशु
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रिवालसर (मंडी)।
आईआईटी खड़गपुर में अध्ययनरत यूनिटी पब्लिक स्कूल रिवालसर के छात्र सुधांशु वशिष्ठ का चयन अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्वांटम एनालिटिकल कंपनी में बतौर डाटा विश्लेषक हुआ है। वह कंपनी में लाखों का सालना पैकेज लेगा। अंतरराष्ट्रीय कंपनी क्वांटम एनालिटिकल ने पिछले दिनों आईआईटी खड़गपुर में कैंपस प्लेसमेंट का आयोजन किया था। जिसमें लगभग 500 छात्रों में से महज तीन छात्रों को इस पद के लिए लिया गया।
यूनिटी पब्लिक स्कूल रिवालसर के प्राचार्य डीडी शर्मा ने बताया कि सुधांशु का चयन लाखों के सालाना पैकेज पर हुआ है। सुधांशु अकेला ऐसा छात्र है जिसका 4 वर्षीय कोर्स से क्वांटम एनालिटिकल कंपनी में चयन हुआ है। जबकि शेष दो छात्रों का चयन 5 वर्ष के कोर्स से हुआ है। इसके अलावा सुधांशु ने आईआईटी के सातवें सेमेस्टर में भी टॉप किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सुधांशु के पिता जगतराम शर्मा सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षक हैं। जबकि, माता गृहिणी हैं।

