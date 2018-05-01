शहर चुनें

सात मई से होंगी वाहनों की पासिंग व ड्राईविंग टेस्ट

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 10:16 PM IST
सात मई से होंगी वाहनों की
पासिंग और ड्राइविंग टेस्ट
आरटीओ ने जारी किया कुल्लू, मनाली और बंजार का शेड्यूल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कुल्लू। जिला कुल्लू क्षेत्रीय परिवहन विभाग ने मई माह में जिला कुल्लू के बंजार, मनाली तथा कल्लू में होने वाले वाहनों की पासिंग और ड्राइविंग टेस्ट की शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। एमवीआई की ओर से वाहनों की पासिंग व ड्राइविंग टेस्ट लिए जाएंगे। कुल्लू में वाहनों की पासिंग सात मई से होगी।
इसके बाद 14, 21 और 28 मई को पासिंग होगी। मनाली में नौ और 24 मई तथा बंजार में 11 मई को पासिंग की जाएगी। आरटीओ कुल्लू डॉ सुरेश जसवाल ने कहा कि कुल्लू में ड्राइविंग टेस्ट 08, 19 और 20 मई लिए जाएंगे। वहीं मनाली में 10 और 25 मई और बंजार में 11 मई को ड्राइविंग टेस्ट होंगे। वाहनों की पासिंग और ड्राइविंग टेस्ट एमवीआई रूप सिंह कल्याण द्वारा लिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कुल्लू, मनाली तथा बंजार के लोगों से उपरोक्त निर्धारित तिथि में वाहनों की पासिंग के साथ ड्राइविंग टेस्ट का लाभ उठाने की अपील की है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

