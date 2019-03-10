शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   स्पेल में मिला पाकिस्तान का गुबारा

स्पेल में मिला पाकिस्तान का गुबारा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 11:53 PM IST
नगरोटा सूरियां (कांगड़ा)। नगरोटा सूरियां की स्पेल पंचायत में कुशल सिंह के सरसों के खेत में पाकिस्तान लिखा गुबारा मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। रविवार सुबह खेत के मालिक कुशल जैसे ही खेतों में गए तो उन्हें गुब्बारा मिला। इस पर आई लव पाकिस्तान लिखा था। इसके बाद पंचायत प्रधान ने पुलिस को सूचित किया। चौकी प्रभारी राजेश द्विवेदी ने मौके पर आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की। पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

Most Read

डेमो
Shimla

तिब्बत विद्रोह दिवस पर बौद्ध भिक्षु की संदिग्ध मौत, जंगल में पेड़ से लटका मिला शव 

तिब्बतियों के 60वें विद्रोह दिवस (अपराइजिंग डे) पर सिद्धबाड़ी में एक बौद्ध भिक्षु का शव पेड़ से लटका मिलने से सनसनी मच गई। बौद्ध भिक्षु के हाथ की नसें भी कटी पाई गईं, जिनसे खून बह रहा था। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पराल में शराबियों ने मचाई हुड़दंग, मामला दर्ज
Kangra

पराल में शराबियों ने मचाई हुड़दंग, मामला दर्ज

10 मार्च 2019

ज्वालामुखी में पार्किंग में काम करने वाले व्यक्ति ने लगाया फंदा
Kangra

ज्वालामुखी में पार्किंग में काम करने वाले व्यक्ति ने लगाया फंदा

11 मार्च 2019

परागपुर की जनता को सौंपी तीन सिंचाई योजनाएं
Kangra

परागपुर की जनता को सौंपी तीन सिंचाई योजनाएं

10 मार्च 2019

मंड क्षेत्र के गगवाल गांव में पकड़ी अवैध शराब व लाहण
Kangra

मंड क्षेत्र के गगवाल गांव में पकड़ी अवैध शराब व लाहण

10 मार्च 2019

सल्फास निगल कर युवक ने दी जान
Kangra

सल्फास निगल कर युवक ने दी जान

9 मार्च 2019

गदियाड़ा में महिला ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान
Kangra

गदियाड़ा में महिला ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान

9 मार्च 2019

9 तोले सोना व 15 तोले चांदी सहित 25 हजार ले उड़े चोर
Kangra

9 तोले सोना व 15 तोले चांदी सहित 25 हजार ले उड़े चोर

9 मार्च 2019

मंदिर की जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण की पुलिस को सौंपी शिकायत
Kangra

मंदिर की जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण की पुलिस को सौंपी शिकायत

9 मार्च 2019

हैड कांस्टेबल ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान
Kangra

हैड कांस्टेबल ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान

9 मार्च 2019

