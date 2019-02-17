शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra ›   नशे से छुटकारे को नशा निवारण केंद्र में करवाएं इलाज: उपायुक्त

नशे से छुटकारे को नशा निवारण केंद्र में करवाएं इलाज: उपायुक्त

Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 12:20 AM IST
नशे की लत में फंसे तो नशा निवारण केंद्र में कराएं इलाज
डीसी बोले-धर्मशाला में 16 साल से चलाया जा रहा केंद्र
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
धर्मशाला। उपायुक्त एवं जिला रेडक्रास सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार ने नशे की लत में फंस चुके व्यक्तियों से नशा निवारण केंद्र धर्मशाला में अपना इलाज कराने का आग्रह किया है।
उन्होंने बताया कि कांगड़ा जिला में रेडक्रास सोसायटी धर्मशाला नशा निवारण केंद्र प्रयास भवन में पिछले 16 वर्षों से सफलतापूर्वक चलाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि नशा निवारण केंद्र में नशे की लत के आदी हो चुके व्यक्तियों का इलाज किया जाता हैै। इन व्यक्तियों के इलाज को केंद्र में समूह परामर्श, परिवार परामर्श, कला चिकित्सा, योग चिकित्सा, मनोरंजक चिकित्सा, भक्ति चिकित्सा, उपचार निवारण चिकित्सा, व्यावसायिक पुनर्वास, इंडोर खेल आदि सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। धर्मशाला में जनवरी 2002 से दिसंबर 2018 तक 4,304 व अप्रैल 2015 से दिसंबर 2018 तक 1050 लोग नशा निवारण केंद्र की सेवाओं से लाभान्वित किया गया है। वहीं नूरपुर में अक्तूबर 2017 से जनवरी 2019 तक 202 लोगों को नशा निवारण केंद्र की सेवाओं से लाभान्वित किया गया है।

