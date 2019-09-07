शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   women resitered case againest sasural

विवाहिता को प्रताड़ित करने पर ससुरालियों के खिलाफ केस

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 10:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हमीरपुर। महिला पुलिस थाना हमीरपुर में महिला ने उसे मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। महिला की शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पूनम पत्नी विकास कुमार निवासी गांव रैली जजरी तहसील बड़सर ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है कि उसकी शादी वर्ष 2017 में विकास कुमार के साथ हुई। शादी के कुछ समय के बाद से उसका पति और ससुराल वाले उसे मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित कर रहे हैं। डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर हितेश लखनपाल का कहना है कि मामला दर्जकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

fsdf
Predictions

7 सितंबर का राशिफल: दस राशियों के लिए शनिवार का दिन रहेगा बेहतर, पढ़े दैनिक राशिफल

7 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

आतंकियों से लोहा लेकर अकेले इस बेटी ने बचाई थी 360 जानें, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था

7 सितंबर 2019

Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Bollywood

आतंकियों से लोहा लेकर अकेले इस बेटी ने बचाई थी 360 जानें, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2 ऑर्बिटर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रयान-2: नाकाम नहीं हुआ है मिशन, ऑर्बिटर अब भी काट रहा है चंद्रमा का चक्कर

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Chandrayaan-2 dr abdul kalam explains how failure is managed remembering ISRO SLV-3 mission crash
Delhi NCR

Chandrayaan-2: डॉ. कलाम ने क्या कहा था जब फेल हुआ इसरो का SLV-3 मिशन

7 सितंबर 2019

कैटाटुम्बो लाइटनिंग
Bizarre News

एक ऐसी जगह, जहां हर वक्त कड़कती रहती है आसमानी बिजली, वैज्ञानिक भी नहीं सुलझा पाए रहस्य

7 सितंबर 2019

life insurance policy holders will not get claim on these eight things
Personal Finance

प्राकृतिक आपदा समेत ऐसी आठ मौतों पर नहीं मिलता है जीवन बीमा का पैसा

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
women resitered case againest sasural
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन 95 फीसदी रहा सफल, 'विक्रम' से संपर्क बनाने की कोशिशें जारी: के सिवन

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर भारत पर तंज कसने वाले पाकिस्तान के खाते में अबतक सिर्फ नाकामी

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
Education

किसान परिवार में जन्मे के. सिवन से जुड़ी ये बातें जानकर आपको उन पर गर्व होगा

7 सितंबर 2019

पद्मभूषण पार्श्वगायिका सुर गंगा संगीत महोत्सव में शामिल हुईं
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

7 सितंबर 2019

Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: भारत ने चुना सबसे मुश्किल मिशन, 38 प्रयासों में से 52 फीसदी रहे सफल

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2
Education

Chandrayaan 2: अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है भारत का मून मिशन, जानें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो का लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने के बाद इसरो अध्यक्ष के चेहरे पर निराशा साफ दिखी
World

चंद्रयान- 2: ऐसा रहा विदेशी मीडिया में भारत के दूसरे मून मिशन का कवरेज

7 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: 33 दिन बाद कुछ ऐसा है कश्मीर घाटी का माहौल, देखिए तस्वीरें

7 सितंबर 2019

कार में हेलमेट लगाकर शिकायत करने पहुंचा पीड़ित
Aligarh

यूपी पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही, हेलमेट न लगाने पर कार चालक का ही काट दिया चालान

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

हिमाचल के सभी जिलों में इस दिन होगा जनमंच कार्यक्रम, ये मंत्री सुनेंगे समस्याएं

हिमाचल के सभी जिलों में 17वां जनमंच कार्यक्रम रविवार को आयोजित किया जा रहा है। जनमंच कार्यक्रम के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष और मंत्रियों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई जा चुकी है।

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
chitta
Hamirpur (Himachal)

भाजपा नेता के बेटे से चिट्टा बरामद, युवक से चरस पकड़ी

7 सितंबर 2019

children kidnapping gang busted by DSP Hitesh in hamirpur himachal pradesh
Shimla

डीएसपी ने किया बच्चा चोर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, छात्र ने अपनी सहयोगी के साथ खुद रची अपहरण की कहानी

5 सितंबर 2019

hrtc bus accident near jahoo hamirpur himachal pradesh four injured
Shimla

हमीरपुर: एचआरटीसी बस और टिप्पर में टक्कर, दोनों चालक घायल

5 सितंबर 2019

hpssc declared result of language teacher recruitment in himachal
Shimla

भाषा अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

5 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हत्या के दोषी तीन नेपाली नागरिकों को उम्रकैद, इतने हजार जुर्माना

5 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

किराये में दो रुपये अतिरिक्त वसूलने पर एचआरटीसी को आठ हजार हर्जाना

3 सितंबर 2019

tempo driver arrest
Hamirpur (Himachal)

नाका तोड़ भागा टेंपो चालक नादौन में पकड़ा

7 सितंबर 2019

sho cause notice
Hamirpur (Himachal)

खेल प्रतियोगिता में भाग नहीं लेने पर 37 स्कूलों को नोटिस

7 सितंबर 2019

govt cement demage
Hamirpur (Himachal)

गाहलियां में 24 बोरी सरकारी सीमेंट की खराब

7 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने पर इसरो चीफ के सिवन का बयान, चंद्रयान 2 मिशन को बताया 95 फीसदी सफल

भले ही चंद्रयान 2 का विक्रम लैंडर चांद की सतह पर लैंडिंग से चूक गया हो, लेकिन इसरो के हौसले बुलंद हैं। इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन ने चंद्रयान 2 मिशन को 95 फीसदी सफल बताया है।

7 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 1:55

वैन में बिना सीट बेल्ट के ट्रैफिक पुलिस, जनता बोली काटो अपना चालान

7 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:49

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री को इसरो का मजाक उड़ाना पड़ा भारी, इस तरह लगी क्लास

7 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस 1:30

ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सब इंस्पेक्टर जो जरूरतमंदों को बांटता फिरता है चप्पलें

7 सितंबर 2019

उत्तराखंड में बादल फटा 2:29

उत्तराखंड के चमोली और पिथौरागढ़ में बादल फटा, तबाही के बीच कई इलाकों में जान-माल का नुकसान

7 सितंबर 2019

Related

Suresh Patial appointed president of Hamirpur Block Congress by HPCC
Shimla

सुरेश पटियाल बने हमीरपुर ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष, कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी बधाई

5 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

रेलवे गेटमैन बनने का मौका, 106 पद भरे जाएंगे

1 सितंबर 2019

sfi angry
Hamirpur (Himachal)

विधायकों के बढ़े भत्ते के विरोध में एसएफआई ने किया प्रदर्शन

7 सितंबर 2019

investigation in dead case
Hamirpur (Himachal)

युवक की मौत मामले की जांच को डीएसपी पहुंचे थाने

5 सितंबर 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त भवन पर चढ़कर प्रदर्शन करते हमीरपुर कॉलेज के एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ता।
Hamirpur (Himachal)

क्षतिग्रस्त भवन नहीं गिराया, एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने ऊपर चढ़कर की नारेबाजी

7 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

होटल इंस्पेक्टर भर्ती में एक चयनित, तीन पद रहे खाली

2 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited