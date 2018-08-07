शहर चुनें

मिडल क्लास के कोटे में कटौती से खफा परिवार

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 07:52 PM IST
मध्यवर्गीय परिवारों के सस्ते राशन में कटौती पर आक्रोश
12 किलो आटे और 5 किलो चावल से गुजारा करना कठिन
प्रदेश सरकार से पहले की तरह ही कोटा देने की मांग
बड़सर (हमीरपुर)। प्रदेश की सस्ती राशन की दुकानों में मध्यवर्गीय परिवारों को मिलने वाले आटा और चावल के कोटे में कटौती से इस वर्ग के लोग खफा हो गए हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि राशन के कोटे में कटौती कर सरकार ने मिडल क्लास के साथ अन्याय करना शुरू कर दिया है। लोगों को कम आटे और चावल में गुजारा करना कठिन हो रहा है। डिपुओं में अब चावल हर माह पांच किलो और आटा 12 किलो मिलेगा। लोगों ने बताया कि मिडल क्लास को चावल हर माह पहले 6 किलो मिलता था। जिसे कम करके साढ़े पांच किलो किया गया था। अब उसे भी कम करके 5 किलो प्रति परिवार कर दिया गया है। इससे मिडल क्लास परिवारों को खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। इस वर्ग के लोगों में अजय कुमार, पवन कुमार, राकेश कुमार, सुभाष चंद, सपना कुमारी, रेखा कुमारी, अनीता कुमारी सहित अन्य महिलाओं ने इस कटौती का कड़ा विरोध किया है। लोगों ने खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग और प्रदेश सरकार से पूर्व की ही तरह राशन देने की मांग की है।

