Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Chamba ›   घर में खेलते समय नीचे गिरने से घायल हुए दो युवक

घर में खेलते समय नीचे गिरने से घायल हुए दो युवक

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 09:28 PM IST
गिरने से दो युवक घायल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चंबा। जिले के दो अलग-अलग स्थानों में दो युवक गिरने से घायल हो गए। यह हादसा उस समय हुआ जब दोनों युवक घर में खेलते समय नीचे गिर गए। इससे उन्हें गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। दोनों को इलाज के लिए चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार रवि कुमार निवासी थुलेल आंगन में खेल रहा था। इसी दौरान उसका पांव फिसला और वह पत्थर के ऊपर गिर पड़ा। इससे वह घायल हो गया। परिजन उसे उपचार के लिए चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज लेकर आए। वहीं मनोज कुमार निवासी पांगी भी घर में गिरने से घायल हो गया। चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि दोनों युवकों का उपचार मेडिकल कॉलेज में चल रहा है। जल्द ही उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी जाएगी।

