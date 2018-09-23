शहर चुनें

भारी बारिश में नदी नालों से दूर रहे लोग

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 07:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

भारी बारिश में नदी नालों से दूर रहे लोग : एसडीएम
झंडूता (बिलासपुर)। क्षेत्र में हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी है। हालांकि प्रशासन ने किसी भी प्रकार की आपदा से निपटने के पूरे इंतजाम किए हैं।
उपमंडलाधिकारी नागरिक झंडूता नवीन शर्मा के अनुसार क्षेत्र में हो रही बारिश से लोगों का जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ है। प्रशासन पूरी तरह से किसी भी आपदा से निपटने के लिए हर समय चौकस है। सभी हल्का पटवारियों को अपने-अपने हलकों में कड़ी नजर रखने को कहा गया है। कहीं भी कोई आपदा हो तुरंत प्रशासन को खबर करें। उपमंडलाधिकारी नागरिक नवीन शर्मा ने बताया कि लोगों को साथ बहते नदी-नालों से दूर रहने की सलाह दी है। लोगों को भारी बारिश से हर समय सचेत रहने को कहा है।
....सुभाष कपिल।

