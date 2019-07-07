शहर चुनें

चिकित्सा बिलों का जल्द भुगतान करने की उठाई मांग

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 10:36 PM IST
बिलासपुर। पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन सदर ब्लॉक एवं शहरी इकाई बिलासपुर की मासिक बैठक रविवार को बाबा विश्वकर्मा मंदिर में आयोजित की गई जिसकी अध्यक्षता इकाई अध्यक्ष रविंद्र भट्टा द्वारा की गई। बैठक में सबसे पहले दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए दो मिनट का मौन रखा गया। इसके बाद एसोसिएशन की विभिन्न समस्याओं पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया।
बैठक में संगठन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए अहम चर्चा हुई। अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार से 5-10-15 प्रतिशत पेंशन को मूल रूप पेंशन में समायोजित करना व लंबित मेडिकल बिलों का भुगतान करने की मांग सरकार से की गई।
इस मौके पर जेके नड्डा, दौलत राम चौहान, चेतराम वर्मा, रामलाल चंदेल, बाबू राम गौतम, जगदीश कौंडल, सुरेश जोशी, सीताराम, जय कृष्ण, देवी राम चौहान, संतराम कश्यप, कृष्ण सिंह चंदेल आदि उपस्थित रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

