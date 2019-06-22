शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   बलड़ा दंगल में पंजाब के पहलवान संदीप ने जीती माली

बलड़ा दंगल में पंजाब के पहलवान संदीप ने जीती माली

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:26 PM IST
साई के कुश्ती केंद्र में 20 कुश्ती खिलाड़ियों का होगा दाखिला
साई के कुश्ती केंद्र में 20 कुश्ती खिलाड़ियों का होगा दाखिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलासपुर। चांदपुर के साथ लगते गांव बलड़ा में विशाल दंगल का आयोजन किया गया। इस दंगल में हिमाचल के अलावा जम्मू-कश्मीर, यूपी, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ के पहलवानों ने भाग लिया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ लखदाता पीर की पूजा अर्चना के साथ किया गया। साई द्वारा अखाड़े में धमाल डाली गई जिसका लोगों ने भरपूर आनंद उठाया। बच्चों की कुश्तियों से शुरू हुए इस दंगल को देखने के लिए दूरदराज क्षेत्र के लोग बलड़ा पहुंचे थे। चिलचिलाती धूप से बचने के लिए आयोजकों ने दर्शकों का पूरा ध्यान रखा था।
इस कार्यक्रम में कंदरौर पंचायत प्रधान कुलदीप धीमान ने बतौर मुख्यातिथि शिरकत की। इस विशाल दंगल में तलवंडी पंजाब के पहलवान संदीप ने चांदपुर के बंटी पहलवान को हराकर माली को अपने नाम किया। इस दंगल में हिमाचल के प्रतिष्ठित पहलवानों ने भाग लिया। विजेता पहलवान को गुर्ज और 31 सौ रुपये नकद तथा उपविजेता पहलवान को 25 सौ रुपये नकद राशि बतौर ईनाम दी गई।
ग्राम पंचायत कंदरौर के प्रधान कुलदीप धीमान ने विजेता पहलवानों को ईनाम बांटे। कार्यक्रम में युवा पहलवान युगवीर ठाकुर सहित अन्य कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

अमूल
Shimla

लोगों को झटका, हिमाचल में महंगा हुआ पैकेट बंद दूध, ढीली करनी पड़ेगी जेब

हिमाचल प्रदेश में करीब सवा दो साल बाद वेरका, वीटा और अमूल दूध दो रुपये महंगा हो गया है। पंजाब में दूध के दाम बढ़ाने से हिमाचल में भी प्रति किलो के हिसाब से दाम बढ़ गए हैं।

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
नाबालिग के अपहरण मामले में विधायक तलख
Bilaspur

नाबालिग के अपहरण मामले में विधायक तलख

21 जून 2019

स्वाला के समीप एनएच में आए मलबे को हटाती जेसीबी
Bilaspur

सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक और उपाधीक्षक देंगे जवाब बारूद कहां से आया

21 जून 2019

नाबालिग के अपहरण मामले में आरोपी युवक बुलाए थाने
Bilaspur

नाबालिग के अपहरण मामले में आरोपी युवक बुलाए थाने

21 जून 2019

स्कूल से लौट रही मासूम के अपहरण का हुआ प्रयास
Bilaspur

स्कूल से लौट रही मासूम के अपहरण का हुआ प्रयास

20 जून 2019

निशानदेही से पहले किसी ने जला डाला राजस्व रिकॉर्ड
Bilaspur

निशानदेही से पहले किसी ने जला डाला राजस्व रिकॉर्ड

21 जून 2019

स्पोर्ट्स
Bilaspur

जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का शैड्यूल जारी

21 जून 2019

himachal got big post in bjp, jp nadda appointed as executive Chairman
Shimla

हिमाचल को मिला बड़ा पद, नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष

17 जून 2019

डॉलर और रुपये
Bilaspur

करीब दस लाख रुपये बिस्वा मिलेगा जमीन का मुआवजा

19 जून 2019

गुआओं और खरोटा में एक महीने से पानी नहीं, लोग परेशान
Bilaspur

गुआओं और खरोटा में एक महीने से पानी नहीं, लोग परेशान

21 जून 2019

