राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित

Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 03:36 AM IST
नीट की परीक्षा में तीसरा स्थान पाने वाले हिमांशु को राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित
रोहतक।
नीट की परीक्षा में 720 में से 690 अंक पाकर अखिल भारतीय रैंकिंग में तीसरा स्थान पाने वाले हिमांशु शर्मा को 15 अगस्त को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद द्वारा राष्ट्रपति भवन में सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, उप-राष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडु ने भी हिमांशु को बधाई दी व उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की। हिमांशु को शहर के राजीव गांधी खेल परिसर में आयोजित जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि संतोष यादव द्वारा भी सम्मानित किया गया।

