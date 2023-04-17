मेरा शहर

Haryana ›   Rewari News

Haryana: सरकारी स्कूलों में शुरू होंगी बालवाटिका, बच्चों को मुफ्त मिलेगी वर्दी, पुस्तक और बैग

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, रेवाड़ी (हरियाणा) Published by: नवीन दलाल Updated Mon, 17 Apr 2023 10:18 AM IST
सार

बालवाटिका में पांच वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों का दाखिला होगा। उसके बाद साढ़े पांच साल का होने पर बच्चे का पहली कक्षा में प्रवेश हो जाएगा। बालवाटिका का समय विद्यालय आरंभ होने के साथ ही होगा। 

demo pic - फोटो : डेमो पिक
विस्तार

रेवाड़ी की सभी प्राइमरी और मिडिल सरकारी स्कूलों में नए सत्र से नर्सरी कक्षा भी पढ़ाई जाएगी। नई शिक्षा नीति में इसका प्रावधान किया गया है। इस कक्षा को बालवाटिका नाम दिया गया है, जिसके लिए निदेशालय की ओर से आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।



चार स्टेजों में दी जाएगी शिक्षा, 3 से 8 साल तक के बच्चे होंगे फाउंडेशन स्टेज में
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी और सभी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने इसको लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जिले में 396 प्राइमरी और 96 मिडिल स्कूल हैं, जिनमें यह बालवाटिका कक्षा प्रारंभ की जाएंगी। शिक्षा नीति में नए प्रावधानों के अनुसार 3 से 8 साल तक के बच्चों को फाउंडेशन स्टेज में रखा गया है। इसमें दो साल आंगनबाड़ी के होंगे।


इसके बाद एक साल बालवाटिका का और फिर पहली और दूसरी कक्षा में बच्चे को दाखिला मिलेगा। यह तीनों कक्षाएं 492 स्कूलों में संचालित होंगी। इसके बाद तीन साल तीसरी से पांचवीं तक, तीन साल छठी से आठवीं तक और 4 साल नौवीं से बारहवीं कक्षा तक का प्रावधान रहेगा।

शिक्षकों की व्यवस्था

इसमें पहली कक्षा को पढ़ाने वाले अध्यापक को ही यह दायित्व सौंपा जाना है। ऐसे विद्यालय जहां छात्र संख्या अधिक है, वहां उसके अनुसार अतिरिक्त श्रेणी बनाई जाएगी। बालवाटिका के लिए विद्यार्थी अध्यापक अनुपात 25:3 रहेगा। यह बालवाटिका सभी राजकीय मॉडल संस्कृति विद्यालयों जो सीबीएसई बोर्ड से कक्षा 1 से 12 के लिए मान्यता प्राप्त हैं। उनमें भी संचालित की जानी हैं।

दाखिला एवं कक्षा समय
बालवाटिका में पांच वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों का दाखिला होगा। उसके बाद साढ़े पांच साल का होने पर बच्चे का पहली कक्षा में प्रवेश हो जाएगा। बालवाटिका का समय विद्यालय आरंभ होने के साथ ही होगा। ताकि ये छोटे विद्यार्थी अपने भाई-बहनों के साथ ही विद्यालय में आ सकें। इनका पठन-पाठन समय खेलकूद गतिविधि, मध्याहन भोजन आदि मिलाकर कुल चार घंटे 30 मिनट का होगा, जिसमें दो बार जलपान और मध्याहन भोजन का अंतराल भी होगा।

मुफ्त मिलेंगे वर्दी, किताबें तथा बैग
इन सभी बालवाटिका में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों को स्टेशनरी, स्कूल बैग और वर्दी शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम 2009 के तहत निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही पाठ्यपुस्तकें तथा कार्य पुस्तकें भी उपलब्ध करवाई जानी हैं। पाठ्यपुस्तकों की व्यवस्था के लिए एनसीईआरटी द्वारा जादुई पिटारा नामक सामग्री तैयार की गई है। विभाग द्वारा इसके अनुसार ही सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

अध्यापकों का प्रशिक्षण

एनसीईआरटी द्वारा बालवाटिका के साथ-साथ फाउंडेशनल स्टेज 3 से 8 वर्ष के लिए बनाई गई सामग्री जादुई पिटारा पर विशेष प्रशिक्षण भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाना है। 10 दिन के इस प्रशिक्षण में विभाग के पीआरटी को तैयारी कक्षा में सीखना मुख्य रूप से खेल-आधारित शिक्षा पर आधारित होगा, जिसमें संज्ञानात्मक, भावनात्मक और शारीरिक क्षमताओं और प्रारंभिक साक्षरता और संख्या ज्ञान विकसित करने पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाएगा।

चार स्टेजों में मिलेगी शिक्षा

फाउंडेशन स्टेज
यह स्टेज 3 से लेकर 8 वर्ष के बच्चों के लिए है। इसमें दो वर्ष आंगनबाड़ी, एक वर्ष बालवाटिका व दो वर्ष प्रथम कक्षा तथा द्वितीय कक्षा यानी कुल पांच साल सम्मिलित है। फाउंडेशन स्टेज के तहत भाषा कौशल और शिक्षण के विकास पर ध्यान दिया जाएगा।

प्रीपेटरी स्टेज
इस स्टेज के तहत 8 वर्ष से लेकर 11 वर्ष तक के बच्चे आएंगे। इसमें कक्षा 3 से लेकर 5 तक के बच्चे सम्मिलित हैं। शिक्षकों का उद्देश्य प्रीपेडरी स्टेज में बच्चों के अंदर भाषा और संख्यात्मक कौशल विकसित करना है। इस स्टेज में छात्रों को उनकी क्षेत्रीय भाषा में पढ़ाया जाएगा।

मिडिल स्टेज
इस स्टेज के तहत कक्षा 6 से लेकर कक्षा 8 तक के बच्चे आएंगे। कक्षा 6 से बच्चों को कोडिंग की शिक्षा दी जाएगी और उन्हें व्यवसाय परीक्षण के साथ-साथ इंटर्नशिप का भी मौका दिया जाएगा।

सेकेंडरी स्टेज
इस स्टेज में कक्षा 9 से लेकर कक्षा 12 तक के बच्चे आएंगे। पहले छात्र या छात्राएं साइंस कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम लेते थे लेकिन अब इसको समाप्त कर दिया गया है। अब छात्र या छात्राएं अपनी इच्छा से सब्जेक्ट को चुन सकते हैं जैसे कि साइंस स्ट्रीम के साथ बच्चा कॉमर्स या फिर कॉमर्स के साथ बच्चा आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम भी ले सकता है।

नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत बालवाटिका चालू की जाएंगी
तीन से पांच वर्ष आयु के बच्चों के लिए नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत बालवाटिका चालू की जाएंगी। जिसके लिए निदेशालय की ओर से निर्देश आ गए हैं। विभाग की ओर से सभी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों को पत्र जारी कर इसके लिए तैयारी शुरु कर दी है। - डॉ. अशोक नामवाल, जिला गणित विशेषज्ञ रेवाड़ी।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

