Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Panchkula ›   कर्ज देने के फार्म भरने वालों को पुलिस ने पहले पकड़ा ,फिर छोड़ा

कर्ज देने के फार्म भरने वालों को पुलिस ने पहले पकड़ा ,फिर छोड़ा

Panchkula bureau Updated Thu, 30 Aug 2018 10:20 PM IST
नंगल।
नंगल में एक निजी कंपनी की ओर से सस्ती दरों पर कर्ज देने के नाम पर फार्म भरने वाले कुछ कर्मियों को नंगल पुलिस ने थाने तलब किया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार एक निजी कंपनी के कर्मी नंगल में लोगों को मात्र 0.3 प्रतिशत की दर पर कर्ज देने के नाम पर फार्म भरने में जुटे हुए थे। एक लाख रुपये तक के कर्ज के बदले 200, दो लाख के कर्ज बदले 300 व 15 लाख रुपये से अधिक कर्ज लेने के चाहवान लोगों से 1600 रुपये प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से फाइल चार्ज लिया जा रहा था। कर्ज फार्म भरने की 110 दिनों के बाद देने की बात कही जा रही थी। भरे जाने वाले फार्म में साफ शब्दों में लिखा गया था कि फार्म फीस को वापस नहीं किया जाएगा। कुछ ने इसकी जानकारी नंगल पुलिस को दी। जानकारी मिलते ही एएसआई अशरफ खान के नेतृत्व में पहुंची पुलिस उक्त निजी कंपनी के कर्मियों को थाने ले गई। यहां उनकी जांच के बाद उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया। थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर गुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि जांच के बाद उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया क्योंकि न तो किसी ने लिखित शिकायत की और न ही उनसे कुछ ऐसा मिला जिसके आधार पर कोई कार्रवाई की जाती।




