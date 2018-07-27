शहर चुनें

Palwal ›   स्कूल में बच्चों संग पौधे रोपे

स्कूल में बच्चों संग पौधे रोपे

27 Jul 2018
फलदार और छायादार पौधे रोपे
पलवल। राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला मोहम्मदपुर में पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य शिक्षक सुरजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में बच्चों ने पौधे रोपे। सुरजीत सिंह ने बच्चों को बताया कि पौधे लगाने से पर्यावरण सुरक्षित रहता है तथा आसपास का वातावरण शुद्ध रहता है। इस अवसर पर फलदार व छायादार पौधे रोपे गए। कार्यक्रम में जितेंद्र कुमार, शैलेंद्र ने भी अपने विचार रखे। ब्यूरो

