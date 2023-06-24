जींद में भूकंप के झटके: लोग घरों से बाहर निकले, विभाग ने 3.2 की तीव्रता दर्ज की

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जींद में शनिवार सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शहर की कई कॉलोनियों में लोग घरों से बाहर निकल गए। इस दौरान आसपास के लोगों को भी इसके बारे में जानकारी दी। हालांकि भूकंप के कारण जिला में कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ।
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ezmVyu7pTh @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/oOqxvr0MGX— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed