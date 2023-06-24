जींद में भूकंप के झटके: लोग घरों से बाहर निकले, विभाग ने 3.2 की तीव्रता दर्ज की

जींद में शनिवार सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शहर की कई कॉलोनियों में लोग घरों से बाहर निकल गए। इस दौरान आसपास के लोगों को भी इसके बारे में जानकारी दी। हालांकि भूकंप के कारण जिला में कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ezmVyu7pTh @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/oOqxvr0MGX