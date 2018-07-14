शहर चुनें

25 प्रतिशत मूल्य पर बिकेंगी जिला पुस्तकालय की पुरानी किताबें

Rohtak Bureau Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 12:05 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जींद। जिला पुस्तकालय की पुरानी 22 हजार किताबों को 25 प्रतिशत कीमत पर बेचा जाएगा। पुस्तकालय में आउट डेटिड पुस्तकों को हटा कर नई पुस्तकें लाने के लिए यह अभियान चलाया गया है। शुक्रवार से राजकीय कॉलेज में यह प्रदर्शनी शुरू हो गई है और वीरवार तक चलेगी।
दरअसल जिला पुस्तकालय में 51 हजार पुस्तकें थीं। इनमें से काफी पुस्तकें बहुत पुरानी हो चली थीं। आजकल प्रतियोगी पुस्तकों की मांग अधिक रहती है। ऐसे में मांग के अनुसार पुस्तकों के स्टॉक को दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत शुक्रवार को लगी प्रदर्शनी में करीब 200 पुस्तकों की बिक्री हुई। जिला पुस्तकालय में प्रतिदिन करीब 250 युवा प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए आते हैं। जिला पुस्तकालय के लाइब्रेरियन सतीश वर्मा के अनुसार पुरानी पुस्तकें 1.5 रुपये से 50 रुपये तक में मिल रही हैं। इनमें अधिकतर पुस्तकें बाल कहानियों, साहित्य, इतिहास व ज्ञान-विज्ञान की हैं। इनमें लोग अच्छी रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।

