Home ›   Haryana ›   Fatehabad ›   Monitor lizard was found in Emergency Ward of Government Hospital

फतेहाबाद के सरकारी अस्पताल में निकली विशालकाय छिपकली

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 07:07 AM IST
विशालकाय छिपकली
विशालकाय छिपकली - फोटो : ANI
फतेहाबाद के तोहाना स्थित सरकारी अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में एक विशालकाय छिपकली निकल आई जिसे पकड़ लिया गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार छिपकली 3 फुट लंबी थी। बताया जाता है कि उसे जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। 
monitor lizard government hospital emergency ward
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

4858 क्लर्क पदों पर निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, 8 जुलाई तक है मौका

हरियाणा सरकार ने विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सरकारी भर्तियों के लिए टॉप गियर डाल दिया है। दस हजार पदों पर पहले से ही भर्ती प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

21 जून 2019

अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में निकली तीन फुट लंबी गोह
Fatehabad

अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में निकली तीन फुट लंबी गोह

24 जून 2019

सामान मांगने के बहाने दुकानदार का गल्ला उठाया
Fatehabad

सामान मांगने के बहाने दुकानदार का गल्ला उठाया

24 जून 2019

जिप बैठक : खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप में घिरे पार्षदों को पिछली ग्रांट का भी दिया बराबर हिस्सा
Fatehabad

जिप बैठक : खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप में घिरे पार्षदों को पिछली ग्रांट का भी दिया बराबर हिस्सा

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली की फर्म पर 20 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, दो पर मामला दर्ज
Fatehabad

दिल्ली की फर्म पर 20 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, दो पर मामला दर्ज

24 जून 2019

बाढ़ सुरक्षा के लिए बने बांधों को जेसीबी से तोड़ा, डीसी से मिले लोग
Fatehabad

बाढ़ सुरक्षा के लिए बने बांधों को जेसीबी से तोड़ा, डीसी से मिले लोग

24 जून 2019

सीएम साहब, पांच किमी दूर है पंचायत, दस फीट पर शहर, कुछ तो करो इंसाफ
Fatehabad

सीएम साहब, पांच किमी दूर है पंचायत, दस फीट पर शहर, कुछ तो करो इंसाफ

24 जून 2019

विकास कार्य ठप होने से ग्रामीणों का फूटा गुस्सा, लगाया जाम
Fatehabad

विकास कार्य ठप होने से ग्रामीणों का फूटा गुस्सा, लगाया जाम

24 जून 2019

मकान में सेंध लगाकर जेवर और नकदी चुराई
Fatehabad

मकान में सेंध लगाकर जेवर और नकदी चुराई

24 जून 2019

नशा तस्करी में पकड़े गए बेटे से थाने में मिलकर लौट रही मां की सड़क हादसे में मौत
Fatehabad

नशा तस्करी में पकड़े गए बेटे से थाने में मिलकर लौट रही मां की सड़क हादसे में मौत

23 जून 2019

माउंट एवरेस्ट फतेह करने वाली मनीषा का सम्मान
Fatehabad

माउंट एवरेस्ट फतेह करने वाली मनीषा का सम्मान

24 जून 2019

चोरी की बिजली से चला रहे थे एसी और कूलर, छह लाख रुपये जुर्माना ठोका
Fatehabad

चोरी की बिजली से चला रहे थे एसी और कूलर, छह लाख रुपये जुर्माना ठोका

23 जून 2019

रेल लाइन पार करने के दौरान दो ने गंवाई जान
Fatehabad

रेल लाइन पार करने के दौरान दो ने गंवाई जान

23 जून 2019

खाल में पाइप डालने का किया विरोध, जेसीबी जलाने का प्रयास
Fatehabad

खाल में पाइप डालने का किया विरोध, जेसीबी जलाने का प्रयास

23 जून 2019

दिन दहाड़े जिम संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या
Fatehabad

दिन दहाड़े जिम संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या

19 जून 2019

ग्रामीणों ने नशे के खिलाफ पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपा ज्ञापन
Fatehabad

ग्रामीणों ने नशे के खिलाफ पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपा ज्ञापन

22 जून 2019

