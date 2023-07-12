Notifications

Haryana Flood: After Army, NDRF, SDRF, Air Force also took over the front, providing relief material to people

Haryana Flood: आर्मी, NDRF, SDRF के बाद एयरफोर्स ने भी संभाला मोर्चा, पहुंचाई जा रही लोगों को राहत सामग्री

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, अंबाला (हरियाणा) Published by: भूपेंद्र सिंह Updated Wed, 12 Jul 2023 09:28 PM IST
सार

अंबाला में बाढ़ के कारण जान व माल का नुकसान हो रहा है। इसको लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से लगातार मदद के लिए काम किया जा रहा है। लोगों तक राहत सामग्री पहुंचाने में प्रशासन लगा हुआ है।

हेलीकॉप्टर से मदद राहत सामग्री भेजते। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी

हरियाणा के अंबाला में बाढ़ की स्थिति लगातार बनी हुई है। जल भराव वाले क्षेत्रों में लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने आर्मी, एनडीआरएफ,एसडीआरफ से सहयोग लेने के साथ ही अब एयरफोर्स की मदद लेनी शुरू कर दी है।



इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए उपायुक्त डॉ. शालीन ने बताया कि गांव बॉम्बे में आज जिला प्रशासन ने एयरफोर्स की सहायता से खाद्य सामग्री, पानी, टोर्च, तिरपाल, मोमबत्ती आदि जरूरी सामान भेजकर राहत पहुंचाने का कार्य किया है।


उन्होंने कहा कि जिन क्षेत्रों में बोट नहीं जा सकती है, उनमें एयरफोर्स की मदद ली जा रही है। उपायुक्त ने कहा है कि जिला प्रशासन प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए जो भी जरूरी कदम है वह उठा रहा है और हर संभव सहायता कर रहा है। उन्होंने लोगों से कहा है कि वे इस प्राकृतिक आपदा के समय धैर्य बनाए रखें सरकार व प्रशासन आपकी सहायता के लिए तत्प्रता से कार्य कर रहा है।

सर्वेक्षण करते सीएम मनोहर लाल। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
सीएम ने भी किया हवाई सर्वेक्षण, पांच जिले अलर्ट पर
उधर, हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने बुधवार को तीन दिनों की लगातार बारिश से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बारिश से संबंधित घटनाओं में मरने वाले परिजनों को चार लाख रुपये मुआवजा देने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा कि नाव के साथ साथ एयरफोर्स के हेलिकॉप्टर के जरिये भी गांव-गांव भोजन पहुंचाया जाएगा। 

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सभी जिला उपायुक्तों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि अपने-अपने जिलों में माली नुकसान का आकलन करें। जिन गरीब परिवारों के घरों का नुकसान हुआ है, उन्हें तुरंत सरकार की ओर से मदद पहुंचाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा, आपदा प्रबंधन फंड से भी सहायता दी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पानी की निकासी के लिए यदि प्रशासन को और अधिक पंपों की आवश्यकता है तो वे तुरंत अपने स्तर पर व्यवस्था करें या मुख्यालय को सूचित करें। पानी की निकासी के बाद इलाकों में सफाई व्यवस्था पर जरूर ध्यान दिया जाए। 

नागरिकों को किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े यह जिला प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी फील्ड में उतरकर कार्य करें। उन्होंने जनस्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे सभी इलाकों में पेयजल व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। जहां पाइपलाइन से जलापूर्ति अभी संभव नहीं है, उन इलाकों में पानी के टैंकरों की सप्लाई सुनिश्चित करें। इस कार्य में समाजसेवी संस्थाओं का भी सहयोग लिया जाए। साथ ही, सीवरेज की व्यवस्था को भी दुरुस्त किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि पशुओं के चारे की व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। जो जिले अपने स्तर पर पशुओं के चारे की व्यवस्था कर सकते हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर अन्य जिलों से भी चारे की व्यवस्था करवाई जाएगी।

ये जिले अब अलर्ट पर
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अब पानी धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ रहा है, इसलिए जींद, फतेहाबाद, फरीदाबाद, पलवल और सिरसा जिलों को अलर्ट मोड पर रखा गया है।

पंजाब-हिमाचल का पानी बना परेशानी का सबब
मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि औसत से अधिक बारिश होने व हिमाचल, पंजाब से भी पानी आने के कारण प्रदेश में बाढ़ के हालात बन गए। कहीं-कहीं तो बारिश का वर्षों का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया है। बारिश से सात जिले अंबाला, पंचकूला, कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल, यमुनानगर, पानीपत और कैथल अधिक प्रभावित हुए हैं। राहत और बचाव कार्य युद्धस्तर पर जारी है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र हुड्डा और उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने ट्रैक्टर से किया दौरा। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
दुष्यंत और हुड्डा ने ट्रैक्टर चलाकर बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का किया दौरा
बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का बुधवार को डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला व पूर्व सीएम और नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने ट्रैक्टर से दौरा किया। वहीं, आम आदमी पार्टी के नेताओं ने प्रभावित इलाकों में जाकर लोगों का हाल चाल जाना। डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने अंबाला, कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल और पानीपत जिलों का दौरा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि उपायुक्तों को नुकसान की रिपोर्ट भेजने का निर्देश दिया है।

रिपोर्ट मिलते ही प्रभावितों को नुकसान की भरपाई कर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र से भी राज्य आपदा राहत फंड में 216 करोड़ रुपये की धनराशि पहुंच गई है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को लोगों के लिए आवश्यक खाने का सामान, पीने का पानी और रात के समय प्रकाश करने के लिए सोलर लाइट का तुरंत प्रबंध करने का निर्देश दिया है। 

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने ट्रैक्टर व पैदल चलकर कुरुक्षेत्र के गांव नरकातारी, ठोल, दुराला, झांसा, टीबा, उदारसी, झीवहेडी, हंसाला, खेड़ी मारकंडा, हिंगोखेड़ी और शाहबाद में पहुंचे। उन्होंने लोगों से बातचीत कर उनकी परेशानी जानी और अधिकारियों से बात कर जल्द समाधान का निर्देश दिया। 

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता अनुराग ढांडा ने जगाधरी विधानसभा के माइनिंग जोन व यमुना नदी के बांध का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र में अवैध माइनिंग की वजह से बाढ़ का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। डैम टूटने के हालात बन गए हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो बहुत सारे गांव तबाह हो जाएंगे। सरकार की नाक के नीचे अवैध माइनिंग चल रही है और सरकार आंखे बंद कर लेती है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज जो हालात हैं उसके लिए जिम्मेदार हरियाणा सरकार है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

