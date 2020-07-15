शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Water filled in Covid Center of Gorakhpur BRD

गोरखपुर बीआरडी के कोविड सेंटर में भरा पानी, प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्वीट कर यूपी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 05:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
BRD medical college
BRD medical college - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गोरखपुर में जल जमाव से पूरा शहर परेशान है। ऐसे में बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के कॉविड सेंटर के अंदर पानी भर गया है। जिसमें मरीज से लेकर तीमारदार तक सब परेशान हैं। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
विज्ञापन

वहीं कांग्रेस की महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने इस मामले को संज्ञान में लेकर यूपी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'यूपी के सीएम के गृह क्षेत्र के मेडिकल कालेज के कोरोना वार्ड की हालत देखकर आपको पता लग जाएगा कि यूपी सरकार के झूठे प्रचार से जमीनी हकीकत कितनी जुदा है।'
 

इसके आगे उन्होंने लिखा कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोविड वार्ड में नाले का पानी भरा है। मरीज परेशान हैं और पानी निकालने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है।
UPSEE 2020- सात दिन की फ्री मास्टर क्लास से होगी UPSEE की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
covid center of gorakhpur covid center corona in gorakhpur brd medical college icmr corona cases priyanka gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

राजस्थान संकट: गहलोत का पायलट पर जोरदार हमला, सुरजेवाला ने की वापस लौटने की अपील

15 जुलाई 2020

सीबीएसई 10 वीं परिणाम 2020
Education

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: 10वीं परीक्षा में 91.48 फीसदी छात्र हुए पास, लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी

15 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी में 16 से 31 जुलाई तक नहीं लागू होगा पूर्ण लॉकडाउन, यूपी सरकार ने कहा- पूर्व आदेश ही लागू रहेंगे

15 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन पर इस देश को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, अब 30 हजार लोगों पर करेगा परीक्षण

15 जुलाई 2020

Covaxin Update
Health & Fitness

Covaxin Update: देश की पहली कोरोना वैक्सीन का 'ह्यूमन ट्रायल' शुरू, यहां जानें पूरी अपडेट

15 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Swapna Suresh (File Photo)
India News

आखिर क्यों भारत में फल-फूल रहा सोने की तस्करी का कारोबार, ये हैं वजह

15 जुलाई 2020

big accident in dehradun, house collapse, exclusive photos
Dehradun

देहरादून में बड़ा हादसा, मकान ढहा, दो परिवार दबे, दो महिला सहित एक बच्ची की मौत, एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

15 जुलाई 2020

उज्ज नदी का 90 फीसदी पानी जम्मू-कश्मीर में रहेगा
Jammu

पाकिस्तान पर एक और 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' करने के लिए कल होगी जनसुनवाई, इस परियोजना से तबाह होगा पाक

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एनकाउंटर वाले दिन कार के पीछे के दरवाजे से भागा था विकास दुबे, गले नहीं उतर रहा गाड़ी बदलने का तर्क

15 जुलाई 2020

प्रभात एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर गोलीकांड: नाबालिग था मुठभेड़ में मारा गया प्रभात मिश्र, ये रहा सबूत, बहन से आखिरी बार फोन पर...

15 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited