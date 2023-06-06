Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Rapti network of mining mafia spread in villages and towns near Rohin river

गोरखपुर में खनन माफिया का जाल: रोहिन भी कर दी छलनी, बंधे तक काट डाले

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 06 Jun 2023 12:46 PM IST
सार

एसएसपी डॉ. गौरव ग्रोवर ने कहा कि तेज गति से चलने वाले मिट्टी लदे डंपर और ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर रोक लगाई जाएगी। कार्रवाई के लिए लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि हादसे न हो सके। अगर खनन विभाग भी जांच करता है तो पुलिस पूरा सहयोग करेगी।

गोरखपुर में खनन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

अवैध खनन करने वाले माफिया ने राप्ती ही नहीं रोहिन नदी को भी छलनी कर दिया है। नदी के पास के गांव-कस्बों में खनन माफिया ने अपना जाल फैला रखा है। इनकी शह पर रोहिन नदी के सिसईघाट और चिलुआताल के पास बंधे को भी काट दिया गया है।



गुंडागर्दी इतनी कि मिट्टी लदे डंपर, ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली का काफिला गुजरने पर सामने से आने वाले ने अगर खुद को नहीं बचाया तो हादसा तय मानिए। बीते मार्च में ही मां-बेटे को मिट्टी लदे डंपर ने कुचल दिया था, जिसमें बेटे की मौत हो गई थी और मां कई दिनों तक जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझती रही।


मिट्टी लदे डंपर, ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से आए दिन होने वाले हादसों को लेकर प्रभावित गांवों के लोगोंमें गुस्सा है। यह गुस्सा कभी भी सड़कों पर उतर सकता है। बचाव के लिए चिलुआताल से सरहरी इलाके तक मिट्टी लदे वाहनों के कवच के रूप में स्कार्पियों में भरकर लोग घूमते रहते हैं। कोई चेकिंग के लिए आया तो मौके पर ही सेटिंग कर लेते हैं। थानों में भी इन माफियाओं की गहरी पैठ है, जिसके चलते यह धंधा बेरोकटोक जारी है।

बंधा काटकर बनाया डंपर के आने-जाने का रास्ता

चिउटहा पुल से 500 मीटर उत्तर सेमरहवा गांव के पास रोहिन नदी पर बने मानीराम-मछरिहा बंधे को खनन माफियाओं ने काट दिया है। बंधे को काटकर डंपर और ट्रैक्टर ट्राली लाने-ले जाने के लिए रास्ता बनाया गया है। यहीं से तीन सौ मीटर की दूरी पर करमहा के पास 2001 और 2017 में बंधा टूटने से तबाही मची थी।

धड़धड़ाती ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली बनीं जानलेवा
रविवार को दोपहर दो बजे के करीब कैंपियरगंज तहसील क्षेत्र के रोहिन नदी के बनरहा पुल, अकटहवा घाट के पास पोकलेन मशीन से खोदाई हो रही थी। एक ट्राली मिट्टी भरकर आगे बढ़ी तो उसके पीछे दूसरी ट्राली लग गई। मेन रोड पर आने के बाद ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों की रफ्तार बहुत तेज हो गई।

दोपहर के 2.40 बजे थे। मुख्य मार्ग पर अचानक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली निकली, तो आने वाले कार सवार ने ब्रेक मार दिया। खुद तो बच गया, लेकिन पीछे से आ रहा बाइक सवार अनियंत्रित होकर कार से भिड़ गया। संयोग अच्छा था कि हेलमेट पहने होने से उसकी जान बच गई, नहीं तो सिर पर चोट जानलेवा हो सकती थी।

कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा एक बजे के करीब सरहरी रोड पर भी देखने को मिला। खनन के बाद मिट्टी लदी ट्राली रफ्तार से दौड़ रही थी और पीछे से कार सवार हार्न बजाकर साइड लेने की कोशिश में था, लेकिन उसकी कोशिश सफल नहीं हो सकी। रास्ता उसे 200 मीटर बाद तब मिला, जब ट्राली दूसरे रास्ते की ओर मुड़ गई।

दो दिन पहले ही ट्रैक्टर ट्राली की चपेट में आया था मुबारक

पीपीगंज में रोहिन के किनारे अकटहवा- तिघरा में शनिवार की रात में बारह बजे के बाद खोदाई कराई जा रही है। रात 12.15 बजे के करीब चार ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली एक साथ सड़क पर आती हैं। दोनों ओर के रास्तों पर आने वाले वाहन रुक गए और उन गाड़ियों के आगे बढ़ने के बाद ही चल सके। अभी दो दिन पहले ऐसे ही एक ट्राली की चपेट में आने से मुबारक नाम का एक युवक घायल भी हो गया था। लेकिन, इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता दिख रहा है। सरहरी, चिलुआताल इलाके में भी दिन में खोदाई की रफ्तार धीरे रहती है, रात दस बजे के बाद तेजी से काम होने लगता है।

एक ही परमिट पर कई जगह खनन...सब कुछ मिलीभगत से
वैसे तो खनन की अनुमति देने से लेकर रोकने तक की जिम्मेदारी खनन विभाग के पास ही है, लेकिन पुलिस भी इसमें पीछे नहीं रहती है। पूरा खेल परमिट के पीछे का है। खनन कराने वाले एक जगह की परमिट लेते हैं और उसी के आसपास के इलाकों में दो से तीन जगह मिट्टी की खोदाई कराते हैं। अगर कोई शिकायत करता है तो एक ही परमिट हर जगह दिखा देते हैं। पुलिस से सांठगांठ पहले से होती है। बहुत दबाव बना तो पुलिस मिट्टी खाली कराकर एमवी एक्ट में वाहन को चालान कर जुर्माना लगा देती है।

अवैध खनन तो पकड़ा, लेकिन नहीं दी तहरीर
30 जून की रात में पीपीगंज इलाके के भगवानपुर के पास अवैध खनन की सूचना पर नोडल अफसर तहसीलदार ने दबिश दी थी। तब जांच के दौरान एक ट्रैक्टर ट्राली को अवैध खनन करते हुए पकड़ा गया था, वहीं मौके पर दो ट्राली छोड़कर आरोपी फरार हो गए थे। नोडल अफसर की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने एक गाड़ी को सीज कर दिया, लेकिन नोडल अफसर की ओर से अवैध खनन के लिए कोई तहरीर नहीं भेजी गई, जिस वजह से आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी है।

अवैध खनन की गाड़ियों से हुए हैं कई हादसे

  • 24 अप्रैल 2023: गुलरिहा के टिकरिया रोड पर मिट्टी लदे ट्राली से कुचलकर एक बाइक सवार रंजीत की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी, वहीं दो लोग घायल हो गए थे।
  • 31 मार्च 2023: पीपीगंज के तुर्कवलिया चौराहे पर अवैध खनन के डंफर से अमलावती और उनके बेटे बलिहारी कुचल गए थे। बलिहारी की मौत हो गई थी और मां घायल हुई थी।
  • 20 मई 2023: गुलरिहा इलाके के मंगलपुर के पास रात में साढ़े दस बजे मिट्टी लदे डंफर से कुचलकर पांच भैंसों की मौत हो गई थी।
  • 03 जनवरी 2022: पैडलेगंज के पास अवैध खनन की डंफर से कुचलकर तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, दो लोग घायल हुए थे।

एसएसपी डॉ. गौरव ग्रोवर ने कहा कि तेज गति से चलने वाले मिट्टी लदे डंपर और ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर रोक लगाई जाएगी। कार्रवाई के लिए लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि हादसे न हो सके। अगर खनन विभाग भी जांच करता है तो पुलिस पूरा सहयोग करेगी।

डीएम कृष्णा करूणेश ने कहा कि अवैध खनन और बंधे को काटे जाने का मामला हमारे संज्ञान में नहीं था। टीम भेजकर मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी और मनमानी करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

 
