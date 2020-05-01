शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर वासियों को लॉकडाउन का मिला ये खास फायदा, बहल गई शहर की सूरत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 01 May 2020 04:00 PM IST
Ramgarh taal
1 of 6
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
लॉकडाउन की वजह से गोरखपुर का वातावरण संतोषजनक हो गया है। आंकडों पर जाएं तो लॉकडाउन के पहले और बाद की तुलना में वायु प्रदूषण तकरीबन आधा हो गया है।

दरअसल, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) में वातावरण में मुख्य रूप से आठ तरह के प्रदूषकों पीएम-10, पीएम-2.5, नाइट्रोजन डाईऑक्साइड, सल्फर डाईआक्साइड, कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड, ओजोन आदि की मात्रा देखी जाती है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने इसके लिए एक पैमाना तय किया है। जिसमें एक्यूआई 50 से 100 होने पर यह सामान्य माना जाता है। 
gorakhpur environment environment better air pollution half lockdown in gorakhpur lockdown effect lockdown weather effect

Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
शिक्षक डॉ. गोविंद पांडेय व डॉ. वीएन अग्रवाल।
शिक्षक डॉ. गोविंद पांडेय व डॉ. वीएन अग्रवाल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
