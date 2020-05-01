शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Labor day 2020 special story from gorakhpur

Labour day: मजदूरों पर सबसे ज्यादा पड़ी है कोरोना की मार, दूसरों के रहमोकरम पर जी रहे अब जिंदगी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 01 May 2020 01:59 PM IST
labour day
labour day - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज मजदूर दिवस है, लेकिन हर बार से अलग। मजदूरों के हितों को लेकर इस बार न तो गोष्ठियां होंगी और न ही रैलियां निकाली जाएंगी। ज्यादातर फैक्ट्रियों में लॉकडाउन की वजह से ताले पड़े हैं। कोरोना की सबसे ज्यादा मार इन्हीं मजदूरों पर ही पड़ी है। खासकर दिहाड़ी और ठेके पर काम करने वाले मजदूरों पर, इनके घर के चूल्हे नहीं जल पा रहे हैं।
 
सरकार की ओर से राशन सामग्री और एक हजार रुपये मिले हैं, लेकिन दूसरे जिलों से आए मजदूरों का इसका भी लाभ नहीं मिला, क्योंकि ज्यादातर अनियमित श्रमिक हैं और इनका पंजीयन भी श्रम विभाग में नहीं है।

कुछ ऐसे ही मजदूरों से उनकी समस्याएं जानने की कोशिश की गई तो उनका दर्द छलक उठा। बोले, गली-नुक्कड़ पर किराना की दुकानों से उधारी पर सामान भी मिलना बंद हो गया है। खाने का संकट है। कर्ज का बोझ चढ़ता जा रहा है। एनजीओ के लोगों के सहारे भोजन का इंतजाम हो रहा है। 
labour day
labour day - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भगवानपुर निवासी संजय।
भगवानपुर निवासी संजय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरगदवां निवासी अजय मिश्रा।
बरगदवां निवासी अजय मिश्रा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरगदवां निवासी दीपक यादव।
बरगदवां निवासी दीपक यादव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विकासनगर निवासी अरुण चौबे।
विकासनगर निवासी अरुण चौबे। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राजेंद्र तिवारी।
राजेंद्र तिवारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
