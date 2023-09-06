Notifications

Gorakhpur News

बदल रहा है गोरखपुर: होटल-रेस्टोरेंट हब के सहारे, जुहू-चौपाटी के जैसे होंगे रामगढ़ताल के किनारे

उदयभान त्रिपाठी, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2023 12:42 PM IST
सार

औषधीय पार्क के पास बन रहे फूड प्लॉजा में डोमिनोज, मैकडोनाल्ड जैसी कंपनियों के भी रेस्टोरेंट खुलने जा रहे हैं। स्ट्रीट फूड लेन बनकर तैयार है। यानी हर वर्ग के लिए उनकी पसंद की जगह और व्यंजन उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे।

Five star hotel Marriott will start in October at Gorakhpur
गोरखपुर में होटल ताज के परिसर में चल रहा निर्माण कार्य। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
गोरखपुर में रामगढ़ताल के किनारे सिर्फ सैर-सपाटा ही नहीं होगा, बल्कि यह इलाका अब होटल-रेस्टोरेंट का हब भी बन जाएगा। पांच सितारा होटल, फूड व हर्बल पार्क और फूट कोर्ट से इसकी पहचान जुहू-चौपाटी जैसी हो जाएगी। इसकी शुरुआत हो चुकी है।



एनेक्सी के बगल में बने होटल मैरिएट का शुभारंभ अक्तूबर में हो जाएगा। इसके बगल में ही होटल ताज का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो चुका है। होटल लोटस निक्को ने भी निर्माण कार्य शुरू कराने की तैयारी की है, नक्शा स्वीकृति के लिए जीडीए में आवेदन कर दिया है।


वहीं, औषधीय पार्क के पास बन रहे फूड प्लॉजा में डोमिनोज, मैकडोनाल्ड जैसी कंपनियों के भी रेस्टोरेंट खुलने जा रहे हैं। स्ट्रीट फूड लेन बनकर तैयार है। यानी हर वर्ग के लिए उनकी पसंद की जगह और व्यंजन उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे।

Five star hotel Marriott will start in October at Gorakhpur
नौकायन घाट के पास बनी स्ट्रीट फूड कोर्ट के लिए दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहर में रामगढ़ताल की नई पहचान पिकनिक स्पॉट के रूप में बन गई है। बीते 6 वर्षों में शहर के अलावा आसपास के जिलों से लोग यहां घूमने आते हैं। औद्योगिक गतिविधियां बढ़ने के साथ ही बाहर से उद्यमियों एवं व्यापारियों का भी शहर में आना-जाना बढ़ा है। रामगढ़ताल के सुंदरीकरण के साथ-साथ इस इलाके में पर्यटन एवं रोजगार के हिसाब से भी कई योजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है।

इन सबसे महत्वपूर्ण तीन नए पांच सितारा होटल हैं, जिनके निर्माण पर करीब 525 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश होना है। बुद्ध प्रवेश द्वार से प्रवेश करते ही लोट्स समूह को आवंटित जमीन पर लंबे समय से कोई निर्माण नहीं हो रहा था।

जीडीए की ओर से आपत्ति दर्ज कराने के बाद समूह ने यहां होटल लोट्स निक्को खोलने की बात कही है। होटल प्रबंधन की तरफ से नक्शा स्वीकृति के लिए जीडीए के पास आवेदन भी कर दिया गया है।

नेपाल-बिहार का केंद्र बिंदु बन रहा गोरखपुर

Five star hotel Marriott will start in October at Gorakhpur
होटल लोटस निक्को की खाली पड़ी जमीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बौद्ध सर्किट के लिए गोरखपुर शहर भी खास मायने रखता है। बौद्ध सर्किट से जुड़े स्थानों में बिहार में वैशाली और राजगीर तथा उत्तर प्रदेश में सारनाथ (वाराणसी), श्रावस्ती और कुशीनगर शामिल हैं। कुशीनगर में आने वाले पर्यटकों के लिए गोरखपुर भी महत्वपूर्ण है। तमाम वीवीआईपी भी ऐसे हैं जो कुशीनगर आना चाहते हैं, लेकिन रुकने के लिए पांच सितारा होटलों की कमी के चलते जल्दी वापस लौट जाते हैं।

इन नए होटलों के शुरू होने पर काफी संख्या में देश-विदेश से बौद्ध धर्मावलंबी आते हैं। इन पांच सितारा होटलों के वजूद में आने के बाद पर्यटकों को सहूलियत मिलने के साथ ही पर्यटन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। शहर के रेडिसन होटल के जनरल मैनेजर अभिषेक सिंह बताते हैं कि बिहार और नेपाल जाने वालों के लिए गोरखपुर के पांच सितारा होटल बहुत पसंद आते हैं।

बाहर से आए व्यापारी, नेता और बड़े अफसर यहीं रात में रुकते हैं और आगे के अपने कार्यक्रमों को पूरा करते हैं। इसी को देखते हुए हमारे होटल में 80 कमरे बढ़ाए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा हम पूर्वांचल का सबसे बड़ा कन्वेंशन सेंटर भी बना रहे हैं।

लोटस निक्को होटल कुशीनगर के मैनेजर राजेंद्र मोहन गुप्ता का कहना है कि गोरखपुर के विकास ने पूर्वांचल की तस्वीर बदलने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई है। इनका कहना है कि पिछले तीन चार साल से बिहार के नजदीक इलाकों गोपालगंज, बगहा, बेतिया, मैरवा, सीवान तक लोग कुशीनगर और गोरखपुर के बड़े होटलों में अपने पारिवारिक और मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर रहे हैं। यह बदलाव होटल उद्योग के लिए बहुत सुखद है।

Five star hotel Marriott will start in October at Gorakhpur
फूड पार्क के लिए बन रही दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एमडी होटल मैरिएट अतुल सर्राफ ने कहा कि होटल का निर्माण कार्य अंतिम चरण में है। अक्तूबर में उद्घाटन की योजना है। इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। होटल निर्माण पर करीब 300 करोड़ रुपये खर्च हुए हैं। होटल की खासियत है कि इसके चारों तरफ से खुला और हरियाली वाला इलाका है। होटल के कई कमरे ऐसे हैं, जिनमें बैठकर रामगढ़ताल का खूबसूरत नजारा देखा जा सकता है।

होटल ताज की गोरखपुर फ्रेंचाइजी के निदेशक शोभित मोहन दास ने कहा कि होटल ताज के लिए भी बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण शुरू हो गया है। नींव लेवल तक के निर्माण के लिए एक एजेंसी को टेंडर दिया जा चुका है। करीब 125 करोड़ की लागत आ रही है। हमारा प्राजेक्ट वर्ष 2026 में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। होटल शुरू होने पर करीब 500 लोगों को प्रत्यक्ष व 500 लोगों को अप्रत्यक्ष रोजगार मिलेगा।

नक्शा स्वीकृत होते ही निमार्ण कराएंगे
होटल लोट्स निक्को के प्रबंधक राजेंद्र मोहन गुप्ता ने कहा कि होटल प्रबंधन लगभग 100 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करेगा। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर दुकानें और फर्स्ट फ्लोर से होटल बनाने की योजना है। जीडीए में नक्शा के लिए आवेदन कर दिया गया है। नक्शा स्वीकृत होते ही काम शुरू करा दिया जाएगा।

फूड पार्क में आएंगे मैकडोनाल्ड, डॉमिनोज के आइटम

Five star hotel Marriott will start in October at Gorakhpur
रामगढ़ ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एनेक्सी के पास ही फूडपार्क भी बनाया जा रहा है। 12 दुकानों वाले इस पार्क में मैकडोनल्ड, डॉमिनोज जैसी बड़ी बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों को दिया जाएगा। शेष दुकानों में स्थानीय वेंडर होंगे। पार्क के आगे वाहन पार्किंग की जगह है। पार्क का निर्माण कराने वाले चंदन नारायण ने बताया कि अलग-अलग तरह के व्यंजनों की दुकानें होंगी, जिससे कि लोग सभी तरह के व्यंजनों का आनंद ले सकें।

इसके अलावा लोग अपने चार पहिया वाहन में बैठकर भी व्यंजन खा सकेंगे। नौकायन घाट पर जुटने वाली भीड़ और सड़क पर खड़े हो रहे ठेला को देखते हुए स्ट्रीट फूड लेन भी बनाया जा रहा है। यहां पहले से बनी एक लेन को पूरी तरह से फूड कोर्ट में बदल दिया गया है। बगल में नई सड़क भी बनाई गई है। जिससे लोगों को आवागमन में सुविधा हो।

जीडीए सचिव उदय प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि रामगढ़ताल इलाके में कई योजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है। एक होटल का निर्माण कार्य लगभग पूरा हो चुका है और दूसरे में काम शुरू हो गया है। लोटस निक्को की तरफ से मानचित्र स्वीकृति के आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कुछ जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट अभी नहीं मिले हैं, उन्हें पूरा कराकर जल्दी ही मानचित्र स्वीकृत कर दिया जाएगा। होटल मालिक जैसे ही निर्माण पूरा होने की सूचना देंगे, उनके उद्घाटन की तारीख तय कराई जाएगी। फूड पार्क व स्ट्रीट कोर्ट को भी जल्दी शुरू कराने की योजना है।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

