Gorakhpur News

अलर्ट: मस्से-तिल का बदल रहा रंग तो कैंसर का खतरा, शरीर में निकलने वाली छोटी गांठ को भी न करें नजरअंदाज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published Mon, 31 Jul 2023
सार

डॉ. आलोक तिवारी ने बताया शरीर के अलग-अलग कैंसर के अलग-अलग लक्षण हैं। अगर शरीर में गांठ के जरिए कैंसर होगा तो उसके आसपास की कोशिकाओं में दर्द होगा। धीरे-धीरे यह अल्सर का रूप लेता जाएगा। इसी तरह सीने के कैंसर में भी गांठ बनती है।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : istock

विस्तार
अगर शरीर पर मस्से और तिल निकल रहे हैं और उसके रंग और आकार में लगातार बदलाव हो रहा है तो सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। दोनों के रंगों में हो रहे बदलाव से कैंसर का खतरा 95 फीसदी है। इसके अलावा अगर शरीर में छोटी-छोटी गांठ निकल रही हैं तो भी सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। छोटी गांठ में भी कैंसर मिल रहे हैं।



एक महिला के ब्रेस्ट में छोटी गांठ में आठ मिलीमीटर का कैंसर मिला है। शुरुआती चरण में पहचान होने के बाद डॉक्टरों की टीम ने रेडिएशन थेरेपी से सफल ऑपरेशन किया है। अब मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ है। कैंसर सर्जन डॉ. आलोक तिवारी ने बताया कि मस्से और तिल लगातार निकल रहे हैं और उनके रंग और आकार में बदलाव हो रहा है तो यह कैंसर होने के संकेत हैं। इसमें तिल और मस्से का रंग आम तौर पर नीला हो जाता है या फिर लगातार उसका रंग बदलता रहता है। इसे मिलनोमा कैंसर कहते हैं।


पहले मिलनोमा कैंसर के मामले बेहद कम आते थे, लेकिन अब इनकी संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। चिंता की बात यह है कि यह ऐसे स्टेज में आ रहे हैं, जिसकी सर्जरी करनी पड़ रही है और सर्जरी के दौरान उस हिस्से को काटकर अलग करना पड़ रहा है।

अगर सही समय पर मिलनोमा कैंसर की पहचान हो जाए तो रेडिएशन थेरेपी से उसका इलाज पूरी तरह से संभव है। इसमें शरीर के किसी अंग को काटने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। केवल उसी हिस्से पर रेडिएशन थेरेपी से कैंसर की कोशिकाओं को नष्ट किया जाता है।
 

अलग-अलग कैंसर के अलग-अलग लक्षण

डॉ. आलोक तिवारी ने बताया शरीर के अलग-अलग कैंसर के अलग-अलग लक्षण हैं। अगर शरीर में गांठ के जरिए कैंसर होगा तो उसके आसपास की कोशिकाओं में दर्द होगा। धीरे-धीरे यह अल्सर का रूप लेता जाएगा। इसी तरह सीने के कैंसर में भी गांठ बनती है। इसमें मरीज को खांसी के दौरान खून आता है। बच्चे दानी के कैंसर में युवतियों और महिलाओं का वजन घटता है। इसके अलावा बच्चे दानी में पानी भरने की शिकायत रहती है। ऐसे में अगर यह लक्षण दिखें तो तत्काल स्क्रीनिंग और डॉक्टर से दिखाने की जरूरत है।

स्क्रीनिंग से रोकी जा सकती हैं 20 फीसदी मौतें

डॉ. आलोक ने बताया कि अगर मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग करके कैंसर की पहचान की जाए तो 20 फीसदी मौतें रोकी जा सकती हैं, क्योंकि पहले स्टेज में कैंसर मरीजों के बचने का प्रतिशत 80 फीसदी है। इसी तरह दूसरे स्टेज में कैंसर का पता चल जाए तो 30 से 40 फीसदी मरीजों को बचाया जा सकता है, लेकिन तीसरे और चौथे स्टेज में पहुंचने के बाद इलाज की तकनीक काफी कठिन हो जाती और मरीज पूरी तरह से कमजोर हो जाता है। इसी वजह से कम मरीज बच पाते हैं।

पूर्वांचल में महिलाओं में सबसे अधिक कैंसर बच्चेदानी, ब्रेस्ट के आ रहे हैं। इसी तरह पुरुषों में मुंह और फेफड़े के कैंसर बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में 40 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की महिलाओं को सलाह दी जा रही है कि मेमोग्रॉफी कराएं। इसी तरह पुरुष हर दो साल पर कैंसर की जांच कराते रहें।

स्क्रीनिंग में पता चला गांठ जांच में निकला कैंसर
डॉ. आलोक तिवारी ने बताया कि एक महिला मरीज की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इस दौरान ब्रेस्ट में बहुत छोटी गांठ मिली। गांठ की जब जांच की गई तो पता चला कि आठ मिलीमीटर का कैंसर है। इस पर महिला की रेडिएशन थेरेपी से इलाज किया गया और वह पूरी तरह से सफल रहा। इसके बाद उसकी जांच की गई तो कोशिकाओं में कैंसर नहीं मिला। अब मरीज का फालोअप किया जा रहा है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

