गोरखपुर में बोले डॉ. आरएमडी अग्रवाल: अभी सांसद हूं....पार्टी का निर्देश होगा तो गोरखपुर का विधायक बन जाऊंगा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Mon, 07 Aug 2023 02:49 PM IST
दिव्यांगों की चर्चा करते हुए आरएमडी ने उपस्थित लोगों व अग्रवाल महिला मंडल का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि स्कूलों में तमाम बच्चे ऐसे हैं, जिनकी अगर मदद की जाए तो वह बहुत अच्छा कर सकते हैं। हमें उन बच्चों को मानसिक साहस देने के लिए आगे आना होगा।
 

राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

पेड़ वही ऊपर बढ़ता है जिसकी जड़ें गहराई से जुड़ी होती हैं। गोरखपुर की जनता से मेरा गहरा लगाव है। 20 साल तक शहर का विधायक रहा। इस दौरान लोगों ने अपने घर के सदस्य जैसा प्यार दिया। पार्टी ने राज्यसभा सांसद बनाया, राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री बनाया, लेकिन अगर आदेश होगा तो गोरखपुर का विधायक बन जाऊंगा।



यह कहना है भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ. राधामोहन दास अग्रवाल का। वह रविवार को गोरखपुर क्लब में अग्रवाल महिला मंडल की तरफ से आयोजित श्रावणी मेला का उद्घाटन करने के बाद उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि यहां विधायक रहने के दौरान हर व्यक्ति के सुख-दुख में शामिल रहा। यही हमारी राजनीतिक ताकत भी है। मेरे चुनाव में तमाम लोग विरोध करते थे, लेकिन उनके घर की महिलाओं का वोट मुझे ही मिलता था। इसकी वजह यह थी कि महिलाओं को लगता था कि मेरे रहते उन्हें कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी।


दिव्यांगों की चर्चा करते हुए आरएमडी ने उपस्थित लोगों व अग्रवाल महिला मंडल का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि स्कूलों में तमाम बच्चे ऐसे हैं, जिनकी अगर मदद की जाए तो वह बहुत अच्छा कर सकते हैं। हमें उन बच्चों को मानसिक साहस देने के लिए आगे आना होगा।
 

अग्रवाल महिला मंडल के कार्यों को सराहा

गोरखपुर क्लब में अग्रवाल महिला मंडल ने ऐश्प्रा श्रावणी मेला का आयोजन किया था। इस मेले का उद्घाटन करने के बाद भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ. आरएमडी अग्रवाल ने कहा कि यह संस्था हमेशा ही सामाजिक कार्याें में आगे रहती है। भाजपा नेता ने यहां लगे स्टॉलों का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान अनूप सर्राफ, मेला संयोजक सुधा मोदी, रीता अग्रवाल, मीनू अग्रवाल, सीमा अग्रवाल, स्मिता अग्रवाल एवं अंशु अग्रवाल ने स्वागत किया।

अध्यक्षता शशि अग्रवाल ने किया। मीडिया प्रभारी प्राची जैन एवं प्रिया अग्रवाल ने बताया कि मेले में दिल्ली, कोलकाता, बनारस, लखनऊ, इलाहाबाद आदि जगहों से स्टॉल आए हैं। लोगों ने फूड व अन्य स्टॉल का आनंद लिया। इस दौरान पुष्पदंत जैन, अंजु चौधरी, मोनिका, दीप्ति, दीपाली, शोभा, आभा, अर्चना, समता, मिलन, कोकिल आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

 

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के घर पहुंचकर जताई शोक संवेदना

राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री रविवार की सुबह निवर्तमान मंडल महामंत्री अभिलाष शाही के घर रियावं गांव पहुंचे और उनके पिता श्रीप्रकाश शाही को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान क्षेत्रीय अध्यक्ष सहजानंद राय, प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य राहुल श्रीवास्तव, मंडल अध्यक्ष अष्टभुजा श्रीवास्तव, मनोज अग्रहरि, पार्षद अजय ओझा आदि मौजूद रहे।


भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ व शुभचिंतकों से मिलकर दिल्ली गए आरएमडी
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री व राज्यसभा सांसद डाॅ. राधामोहन दास अग्रवाल ने रविवार को अपने दाऊदपुर स्थित आवास पर पार्टी पदाधिकारियों, कार्यकर्ताओं और शुभचिंतकों से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद शाम को दिल्ली चले गए। राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री 14 से 16 अगस्त तक फिर गोरखपुर में कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच रहेंगे।

डॉ. अग्रवाल ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि संगठन का पदाधिकारी होने के नाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रति और जन प्रतिनिधि होने के नाते जनता के प्रति जवाबदेही है। मेरा प्रयास रहेगा की दोनों भूमिकाओं में खरा उतरूं। संसद सत्र में हिस्सा लेने के बाद फिर आम जनता व कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए गोरखपुर में मौजूद रहूंगा।



 
