Gorakhpur News

जानलेवा हुई गर्मी: गोरखपुर जिला अस्पताल में नौ, गोला में चार दिन में 137 लोगों की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2023 10:42 AM IST
सार

गोरखपुर जिले में गर्मी का कहर जारी है। यहां अस्पतालों में हीट स्ट्रोक और डायरिया के मरीज अचानक बढ़ गए हैं। रविवार को जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में आठ लोग ब्रॉट डेड (मृत अवस्था में लाया जाना) पहुंचे। जबकि भर्ती होने के 10 मिनट बाद ही एक महिला की मौत हो गई।

गर्मी से दिक्कत होने पर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे लोग।
विस्तार

गर्मी और लू का प्रकोप अब जानलेवा हो गया है। रविवार को जिला अस्पताल में 12 घंटे के अंतराल में नाै मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है कि ये मौतें गर्मी और लू की वजह से हुई हैं। उधर, गोला में बीते चार दिनों में 137 लोगों की मौत से हड़कंप मच गया है।



बताया जा रहा है कि यह संख्या सामान्य से चार गुनी अधिक है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इन मौतों की एक प्रमुख वजह हीट स्ट्रोक व डायरिया हो सकती है। डॉक्टरों ने लोगों से बचाव की अपील करते हुए कहा कि बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही दोपहर में घरों से निकलें।


जिला अस्पताल: इमरजेंसी में आने से पहले आठ मरीज तोड़ चुके थे दम
अस्पतालों में हीट स्ट्रोक और डायरिया के मरीज अचानक बढ़ गए हैं। रविवार को जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में आठ लोग ब्रॉट डेड (मृत अवस्था में लाया जाना) पहुंचे। जबकि भर्ती होने के 10 मिनट बाद ही एक महिला की सांस फूलने लगीं , कुछ देर में ही उसकी भी मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि इनकी मौत लू और गर्मी के चपेट में आने से हुई है, हालांकि मौत की पुष्टि पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के आने बाद स्पष्ट हो सकेगी। वहीं, जिला अस्पताल और मेडिकल काॅलेज की इमरजेंसी में रविवार को सुबह आठ से शाम आठ बजे तक करीब 70 मरीज हीट स्ट्रोक, डायरिया के भर्ती हुए थे।

 

गर्मी से दिक्कत होने पर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे लोग।
रविवार को शाम आठ बजे तक जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में 110 मरीज भर्ती हो चुके थे। इनमें 45 मरीजों को उल्टी, दस्त, डायरिया और हीट स्ट्रोक की शिकायत थी। बिलंदपुर में रहने वाले देवरिया निवासी छात्र अभिषेक को उसके दो दोस्त मोटरसाइकिल से लेकर इमरजेंसी वार्ड में पहुंचे थे। उसे उल्टी होने के साथ कमजोरी की शिकायत थी। अस्पताल में आते-आते वह बेहोश हो गया। दोस्त सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने बताया कि अभिषेक गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में बीएससी कर रहा हैं। सभी हॉस्टल में रहते हैं।

उसके बगल में पिपरौली से आए 62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग रामसुभाष भर्ती थे, उन्हें शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल से जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया था। हालत गंभीर थी। सांस फूलने की शिकायत थी। बशारतपुर की सुनीता इमरजेंसी वार्ड नंबर एक में शनिवार की रात में भर्ती हुई थी। परिजनों ने बताया की काफी तेज बुखार था। कमजोरी की शिकायत थी। डॉक्टरों ने हीट स्ट्रोक की बात कही है। अभी हालत ठीक है।

इमरजेंसी मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. शहनवाज ने बताया कि पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से हीट स्ट्रोक के मरीजों की संख्या अचानक बढ़ी है। पहले 24 घंटे में 10 से 15 मरीज आ रहे थे। लेकिन, अब यह संख्या 30 से 40 के आसपास पहुंच गई है।
 

आठ की शिनाख्त नहीं, एक को परिजन मृत हाल में लेकर पहुंचे

तीमारदार घर लेकर आ रहे पंखा
रविवार को रामगढ़ताल थाना क्षेत्र के महेवा बड़का टोला रामनगर से एक कांस्टेबल 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचा। इमरजेंसी में पहुंचने पर डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि बुजुर्ग की मौत पहले ही हो चुकी है। पुलिसकर्मी ने नाम-पता अज्ञात कराकर शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। इसी तरह 20 वर्षीय युवक को जगदीशपुर कस्बे से 108 नंबर की एंबुलेंस लेकर आई थी। पहुंचने पर डॉक्टरों ने ब्रॉट डेड घोषित कर दिया।

वहीं, 50 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति को 108 नंबर की एंबुलेंस गोरखनाथ इलाके के कौड़िहवा से लेकर आई थी। वह भी ब्रॉट डेड था। शाम चार बजे के बाद चार मरीज अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से एंबुलेंस से पहुंचे। इनमें नंदा नगर से 35 वर्षीय युवक, रामनगर कड़जहां के 25 वर्षीय युवक, गोलघर काली मंदिर के 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ओर बेतियाहाता के पास से 30 वर्षीय युवक को एंबुलेंस लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंची थे। इनको डॉक्टरों ने ब्रॉट डेड घोषित कर दिया। इनमें किसी के नाम और पते की पहचान नहीं हो सकी थी।

 डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि इनके शरीर बेहद कमजोर थे। ऐसे में आशंका है कि हीट स्ट्रोक की वजह से जान चली गई हो। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया गया है। इसी तरह बेलीपार के रहने वाले शिवकुमार (40) को परिजन तेज बुखार होने की शिकायत पर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लेकर पहुंचे थे। पहुंचने पर डॉक्टरों ने ब्रॉट डेड घोषित कर दिया। परिजन तत्काल शव लेकर घर चले गए। बताया जा रहा है कि शिव कुमार को भी हीट स्ट्रोक की वजह से दिक्कतें हुई थीं।

भर्ती हुई महिला, 10 मिनट बाद ही सांस फूलने से मौत

गोरखपुर में गर्मी
बिछिया की रहने गीता देवी (52) रविवार को 8:20 बजे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई थीं। 10 मिनट बाद ही अचानक तेज सांस फूलने की शिकायत हुई और बीपी लो हो गई। अस्पताल में ही उनकी मौत हो गई। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि शरीर में पानी की कमी थी। इसकी वजह से बीपी लो हो गया। इससे सांस फूलने की समस्या हुई और मौत हो गई।

पेट दर्द के साथ बुखार की दिक्कत, हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती
शाहपुर के पीआरवी के हेड कांस्टेबल इंद्रजीत प्रसाद 2:30 बजे कुछ जवानों के साथ इमरजेंसी में इलाज के लिए पहुंचे थे। इंद्रजीत को पेट दर्द के साथ बुखार की दिक्कत थी। इसकी वजह से शरीर में कमजोरी की शिकायत थी। डॉक्टरों ने हीट स्ट्रोक की आशंका जताते हुए इलाज शुरू किया। करीब आधे घंटे बाद दर्द से आराम मिला। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, कम से कम 24 घंटे भर्ती रहना होगा।

छावनी में बिगड़ी पडरौना जा रही महिला की तबीयत, भतीजे ने कराया भर्ती
बिहार के सिवान की रहने वाली कौशिल्या देवी पडरौना जा रही थीं। अचानक उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। बैचेनी के साथ उल्टी शुरू हुआ। उनके पति ने अपने भतीजे विकास काे फोन किया तो वह ई-रिक्शा की मदद से कौशिल्या को जिला अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लेकर आए। इस दौरान वह बेहोश हो गई थी। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि बीपी लो होने की वजह से समस्या हुई है। उन्हें इमरजेंसी के वार्ड नंबर एक में उन्हें भर्ती कराया गया।

पंखे फेंक रहे आग, कूलर का प्रस्ताव कागजों में

गर्मी के बीच में बिजली ने भी साथ छोड़ दिया है।
इमरजेंसी वार्ड में पंखे तो लगे हैं, लेकिन तेज गर्मी में वे बेअसर है, उनकी हवा मानो आग फेंक रही हो। फीमेल आर्थाे और मेल आर्थाें वार्ड में भर्ती मरीज खुद के टेबल फैन की व्यवस्था किए हुए हैं। यही हाल इमरजेंसी के एक नंबर वार्ड का है। यहां भी पंखे बेअसर हैं। जिला अस्पताल के एसआईसी डॉ. राजेंद्र ठाकुर ने आठ कूलर का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा था। मांग की थी कि मरीजों की सुविधा को देखते हुए कूलर लगाए जाएं। लेकिन, अब तक लग नहीं सके हैं।

जिला अस्पताल एसआईसी,  डॉ. राजेंद्र ठाकुर ने कहा कि इमरजेंसी में मरीजों की संख्या अचानक बढ़ी है। हीट स्ट्रोक के मामले तेजी से बढ़े हैं। हर दिन 20 से 25 फीसदी मरीज हीट स्ट्रोक के आ रहे हैं। सभी मरीजों का इलाज इमरजेंसी में किया जा रहा है। बिजली की कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। पंखे चल रहे हैं। जल्द ही वार्डों में कूलर लगाया जाएगा।

बीआरडी में शाम तक भर्ती हुए स्ट्रोक और बीपी लो की शिकायत वाले 68 मरीज
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में रविवार को आठ बजे तक 68 मरीज भर्ती हो चुके थे। इनमें सभी मरीज मेडिसिन इमरजेंसी के थे। इनमें 22 को उल्टी, दस्त के साथ तेज बुखार और हीट स्ट्रोक की शिकायत थी। इसके अलावा पांच मरीज ऐसे थे, जिन्हें स्ट्रोक (पैरालाइसिस अटैक) आया था। आठ मरीजों को लो ब्लड प्रेशर की शिकायत थी। बीपी लो वाले मरीजाें को कुछ घंटे बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया।
शरीर में पानी की कमी से हो रही दिक्कत, खूब पानी पिए

बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के मेडिसिन वार्ड के पूर्व विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. महिम मित्तल ने बताया कि बीपी लो की दिक्कत उन मरीजों को हुई है, जिनके शरीर में पानी की कमी के कारण साल्ट कम हो गया। ऐसे ही लोगों को स्ट्रोक भी आया है। उल्टी, दस्त और बुखार की समस्या भी गर्मी की वजह से हुई है। भीषण गर्मी की वजह से शरीर का तापमान 36 फारेनहाइट से बढ़कर 40 के आसपास पहुंच जा रहा है। इस पर लोग ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि लोगों को दिक्कतें हो रही है। मरीजों को सलाह दी जा रही है कि पानी खूब पीएं।

हीट स्ट्रोक से बचाव के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

गोरखपुर में गर्मी के कारण जिला अस्पताल में बढ़ी मरीजों की भीड़।
  • दिन में 11 बजे से चार बजे तक अधिक धूप में घर से न निकलें।
  • बच्चों को बाहर धूप में न खेलने दें।
  • हल्के रंगों के सूती कपड़े पहनें।
  • बाहर निकलते समय पगड़ी, छाता का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • लगातार पानी पीते रहें और शिकंजी का भी सेवन करें।
  • बाहर अगर जा रहे हैं तो बीच-बीच में रूककर छायादार जगह पर आराम करें।
  • बुजुर्ग और बच्चों को धूप में बाहर न निकलनें दें।


 
