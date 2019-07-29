शहर चुनें

ब्रिटिश मैगजीन वोग की अतिथि संपादक बनीं प्रिंस हैरी की पत्नी मेगन मार्केल, रचा इतिहास

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 12:39 PM IST
Meghan markle
Meghan markle - फोटो : Twitter
ब्रिटेन के राजकुमार प्रिंस हैरी की पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस मेगन मार्केल प्रतिष्ठित फैशन मैगजीन ब्रिटिश वोग के सितंबर के अंक को संपादित करेंगी। पत्रिका के 103 साल के इतिहास में ब्रिटिश वोग के सितंबर अंक की पहली अतिथि संपादक बनकर मेगन ने इतिहास रच दिया है।

शाही परिवार द्वारा जारी एक बयान के अनुसार, "फोर्सेस फॉर चैंलेंज" शीर्षक वाला यह संस्करण दुनिया की जानी-मानी 15 महिलाओं की जिंदगी पर फोकस होगा जिन्होंने अपने अपने क्षेत्र में कामयाबी हासिल की है। यह अंक महिलाओं को जीवन के सभी क्षेत्रों समानता, दया, न्याय और खुले दिमाग के मुद्दों को उठाने पर प्रकाश डालेगा।

मेगन ने इस मुद्दे पर लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए के लिए वोग पत्रिका के प्रधान संपादक के साथ सात महीने तक काम किया है। 'फोर्सेज फॉर चेंज' शीर्षक वाले इस अंक में मेगन और पूर्व प्रथम महिला मिशेल ओबामा के बीच एक स्पष्ट बातचीत भी होगी।

